Home All news
Ofsted

EEF names former Ofsted boss as new chair

EEF announces new chair to replace philanthropist Sir Peter Lampl, 12 years after he helped found charity

EEF announces new chair to replace philanthropist Sir Peter Lampl, 12 years after he helped found charity

14 Aug 2023, 12:02

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

A former Ofsted boss is set to take over as chair of schools charity the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF).

Dame Christine Gilbert, who was chief inspector between 2006 and 2011, will replace philanthropist Sir Peter Lampl in the new year.

Schools Week revealed in April that the outgoing chair – who also helped found the EEF – was stepping down after a “successful longstanding tenure”.

The organisation was launched 12 years ago by social mobility charity Sutton Trust, formed by Lampl, after it was backed by a £125 million government grant.

The EEF – which received a £137 million injection last year from ministers – aims to break the link between family income and education achievement by supporting schools and colleges through the better use of evidence.

Speaking today, Lampl said the charity “has set new standards for educational research” and been an “invaluable resource” for teachers, sector leaders and policy makers.

Sir Peter Lampl

“Its recent re-endowment reflects the strong value and recognition of its work across the sector.

“I am delighted Dame Christine will succeed me when my term comes to an end. I look forward to continuing my association with the EEF through my emeritus chair role.”

Gilbert has been an EEF trustee since the beginning of this year. She also led the National Tutoring Foundation, which was set up by the EEF in 2021 to run the government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme.

However it was dissolved after Randstad was awarded the contract in 2021-22.

Gilbert is also the joint chair of the Education Partnership Association and has been a visiting professor at UCL Institute of Education for more than a decade.

Following the announcement of her new role, she said: “Over the past decade, the EEF has become a much-respected part of the English education landscape.

“I’ve got to know their work in great depth during my time as Trustee, during which time I’ve been grateful for Sir Peter’s leadership.”

More from this theme

Ofsted
Complaints about schools have risen by a quarter in a year, Ofsted says
Exclusive

Rise in parents complaining to Ofsted about schools post-Covid

But watchdog wants to 'reassure' sector that few led to snap inspections

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Gillian Keegan has recommended Sir Martyn Oliver for Ofsted's chief inspector position

Oliver vows to ‘work with whole sector’ to ‘create best’ Ofsted

Sir Martyn Oliver will appear before MPs in September after being confirmed as DfE's pick for Ofsted chief

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Music is among the subjects least likely to face Ofsted deep dives

Ofsted reveals most common subjects for inspection deep dives

New Ofsted analysis shows an average of four deep dives per school inspection, with music and RE among the...

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Gillian Keegan has recommended Sir Martyn Oliver for Ofsted's chief inspector position

OGAT boss Martyn Oliver set for Ofsted chief inspector role

Sir Martyn Oliver runs leading turnaround trust, but has been criticised over exclusion rates and use of isolation

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted
History teaching has improved but there are still differences between schools, Ofsted has found

Ofsted: 9 key findings from its history subject report

History's position in schools is 'more secure', but 'significant' work needed to develop ambitious curriculums

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Ofsted has published a subject report on maths, looking at the strengths and weaknesses of teaching in the subject

9 key findings from Ofsted’s maths subject report

Maths education 'broadly' more positive than 2012, but recruitment is impacting provision, watchdog research says

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *