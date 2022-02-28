Misinformed criticisms of our work show reconciliation of the reading wars is still some way off, write Alice Bradbury and Dominic Wyse, but we remain committed to it

Our ‘landmark study’ on the teaching of phonics and reading, along with its accompanying open letter to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, attracted a range of press coverage, including in Schools Week.

To briefly summarise one of our main arguments, we think that the teaching of reading in England has become unbalanced and hence is not as effective as it should be. We also discuss how England’s national curriculum programmes for teaching reading are significantly different to successful English-dominant regions such as Canada, Ireland and New Zealand. We cite evidence from a survey of teachers that suggests that a ‘phonics first and foremost’ approach has become dominant in early years and key stage one classrooms in England and question whether this aligns with the existing research evidence.

The overwhelming response to this work has been positive, with hundreds of comments online and personal correspondence from academics, teachers, parents and grandparents keen to discuss the use of phonics and their own experiences of teaching children to read. In fact, since publication we have received further evidence of how much phonics can dominate – with children spending hours a day on phonics alone and separate phonics lessons distinct from other aspects of literacy.

There have also been some academic discussions about research methods and approaches to reviewing existing research, which we will respond to through events and further articles. In the meantime, our intention to provoke discussion about the way in which we teach reading has certainly been fulfilled.

A very unfortunate aspect of this ensuing debate, however, is that a small number of loud voices have disrupted the more productive discussion about research evidence and its use in policy and practice. Some of these comments have been dismissive and offensive, with some criticising us personally rather than dealing with the arguments presented in our paper.

Critics have also been allowed to publish entirely untrue statements. For example, Nick Gibb’s Daily Telegraph piece states that we argue for a ‘whole language’ approach to replace phonics. This is factually incorrect. Instead, we specifically call for “a new more careful consideration of the strengths and weaknesses of whole language as an orientation to teaching reading”. Gibb also fails to accurately report our main finding that, on the basis of a range of robust evidence, a balanced instruction approach is most likely to be successful.

Similarly, Tarjinder Gill in these pages argued that “they allow their attachment to whole language instruction to narrow the scope of their research”, and that our conclusions were “foregone”. Gill’s comments that we lack the ability to conduct a critical examination of policy and that we are out of touch and out of date are outrageous and unwarranted personal attacks. For several decades, initially as teachers and then as researchers, our work has focused on teaching, literacy and educational policy. We urge readers to read our paper and not to rely on these second-hand accounts which mischaracterise our arguments.

Ironically, the criticism that our conclusions were foregone appears to be the problem with many of the phonics advocates’ responses to the debate. Instead of engaging seriously with our arguments, they opt to describe us as ‘extremist pedagogues’ or ‘progressives’.

Unfortunately, the DfE appears to have been influenced by some of those same loud voices. In his response to our open letter, minister for schools Robin Walker cites ‘concerns’ raised by “commentators, including teachers and academics” as a reason not to engage with the evidence-based arguments of our paper or the open letter. Disappointingly, the response goes on merely to describe what the government is doing, cherry-picking some evidence that supports the department’s policy.

We remain committed to reconciliation in the ‘reading wars’. Perhaps building a consensus could begin with these ideas in relation to policy and practice in England:

phonics teaching is one important part of teaching reading;

undue emphasis on phonics, isolated from teaching whole texts, is unlikely to be the optimal way to help children learn to read;

more emphasis on reading comprehension is needed.

We all agree that children’s life chances are at stake if our teaching of reading is not the best it can be. Rather than a justification for launching attacks on education research and researchers – or indeed on practitioners and policy makers – this really ought to be cause for collaboration.