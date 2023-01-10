DfE will now allow working from home in some T-level placements

A fifth of hours can be delivered remotely in certain subjects

The government has watered down its rules on T-level industry placements – including by allowing up to a fifth of hours to be delivered remotely in certain subjects.

Updated delivery guidance published today states that there is now only an “expectation” that students will “spend the majority of their placement hours in-person, within an external workplace setting”.

Previous rules had made clear that all placements, which must be a minimum of 315-hours (45 days), “cannot be delivered virtually/remotely, except for work taster activities”.

The new Department for Education guidance does not say how many hours it will allow to be done outside of the workplace across every subject.

However, the DfE has made clear that in six of the 23 available subjects, 20 per cent of a student’s industry placement hours can done remotely. The remote working can even take place from a learner’s home in “exceptional cases”.

The subjects where this hybrid approach can be applied are accounting; digital; finance; legal services; management and administration; and media, broadcast and production.

For example, a digital student undertaking a 315-hour industry placement can spend up to nine days of it remotely.

Explaining the rationale behind this decision, the DfE’s guidance said: “The hybrid (remote) placements approach can be used in office-based environments where a hybrid way of working (i.e., where some of the time is spent working remotely) has become an established practice/way of working.

“This approach aims to facilitate greater access to a wider range of employers as providers will be able to access businesses outside of their immediate local area.”

It comes after the DfE allowed students who started a T-level in 2020 and 2021 to complete a chunk of their industry placement remotely in light of the pandemic.

The move was aimed to help ease ministers’ and sector leaders’ fears of convincing enough businesses to host students for the 315-hour or 45-day placements, a long-held concern that was exacerbated by Covid-19.

Today’s updated delivery guidance said the location of the remote hours of an industry placement must take place in a “suitable environment”, such as a dedicated office space at the provider’s setting.

In exceptional cases, students can undertake placement hours from home “if the provider is satisfied students have an appropriate environment to work from and there are no safeguarding concerns”.

The provider and the employer must agree which elements of the placement can be achieved through remote working in advance of the placement starting.

Providers “must be satisfied that employers can fully commit to supporting the student throughout, preferably with experience of offering this type of provision for young people”, the guidance said.

The DfE has also retained the rule that industry placements can be split across a maximum of two employers.