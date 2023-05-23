Home All news
Tutoring

DfE to increase tutoring subsidy to 50% next year as take-up stalls

But no extra cash as ministers bank on continued lower-than-expected take-up

But no extra cash as ministers bank on continued lower-than-expected take-up

23 May 2023, 10:07

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Schools will only have to contribute half of the costs towards catch-up under the National Tutoring Programme next year after government increased its subsidy.

The Department for Education announced today it would match schools’ tutoring costs in the 2023-24 academic year. Currently, the government subsides 60 per cent of tutoring costs, but this was due to drop to 25 per cent from September.

The department said up to one million courses would be funded with £150 million of funding available to schools next year.

However, Schools Week understands there is no extra cash as part of the announcement. The government is seemingly forecasting less demand next year than anticipated, meaning its contribution will go further. The DfE was approached for comment.

It follows lower than expected take-up of the scheme.

Schools Week reported in April that ministers clawed back £114 million of unspent tutoring cash – over a third of the amount handed out last year – with nearly half of the country’s schools not using all their catch-up allocation.

Schools said bureaucracy around providing tutoring, not being able to stump up their own costs and a lack of tutors were reasons behind not using their tutoring cash.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the ASCL school leaders’ union, welcomed the reduction in the subsidy, but said schools should get their funding directly.

“ASCL has suggested several times that schools should be able to access their allocated NTP funding without having to top this up from their own extremely stretched budgets.

“It’s disappointing that the government has again chosen not to make this simple change which would, in our view, enable many more schools to access the programme, and many more pupils to benefit from it.”

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “Since its inception in 2020, we have continuously evolved the National Tutoring Programme to ensure it works for pupils and schools.

“Over three million courses have been started as a result and we remain committed to supporting schools to embed tutoring long term because we know the positive impact it can have on pupils.”

More to follow.

More from this theme

Tutoring
Investigation

Long read: How a tutoring revolution left smaller schools behind

A small number of 'super tutor' schools are delivering nearly half of all catch-up, with rural and small schools...

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
The DfE blocked a MAT's bid to take shares in an outsourcing company.

£114m tutoring cash clawed back from half of schools

Tutoring league tables show 1 in 4 schools used less than 50% of their catch-up cash, which will now...

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
Exclusive

Ministers woo undergrads to join flagship tutor scheme

Unis told to recruit students for the NTP, saying it is 'valuable work experience' and allows them to 'give...

Samantha Booth

Tutoring

£220m catch-up cash went unspent, watchdog finds

The government's spending watchdog says ministers should assess how the withdrawal of tutoring subsidies will affect schools

Samantha Booth

Tutoring
Exclusive

Revealed: Tutoring scheme missed disadvantage target

Data suggests just 49% of tutoring reached disadvantaged pupils last year, well shy of the government's original 65% target

Samantha Booth

Tutoring

Heads bemused over tutoring cash clawback

Tutoring providers warn they are having to fundraise to give cash-strapped schools a discount

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *