DfE publishes ESFA review and reorganisation plans

Government confirms move to nine RSC regions and for a new 'dedicated' schools group at the DfE

Government confirms move to nine RSC regions and for a new 'dedicated' schools group at the DfE

The government has published its review of the Education and Skills Funding Agency, and set out plans to reorganise the Department for Education.

Alongside the summary findings of the review, the DfE has also published its response to the recommendations and details of changes to the way the department will operate from April 1.

It comes after Schools Week revealed plans to create a new regional schools commissioner for London and to make changes to other regions to bring them into line with the structures used by other government departments.

Today’s documents confirm plans to align regions as part of the creation of a new “regions group”, which will provide “integrated delivery for schools and local authorities, including children’s social care and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities”.

The government will also create a new “strategic centre” to create “better oversight”, drawing together the DfE’s work and “setting direction”.

There will also be a “dedicated” group focused on schools and the education secretary’s “mission that through schools every child will get a great education and the right support”. The DfE will also set up similar groups for families and skills.

More to follow.