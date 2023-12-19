DfE publishes draft transgender guidance for schools

The government has published long-awaited draft transgender guidance, which sets out how schools should respond to gender-questioning pupils.

The draft guidance has been published alongside a consultation on the proposals. The guidance is non-statutory, meaning schools will not have a legal duty to follow it.

The Department for Education said it had adopted a “parent-first approach”, and that the guidance would advise schools to involve parents in decisions affecting their children.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said the guidance “puts the best interests of all children first, removing any confusion about the protections that must be in place for biological sex and single-sex spaces”.

The guidance also makes “clear that safety and safeguarding for all children must always be schools’ primary concern”, she said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with details from the draft guidance.