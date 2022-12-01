Home All news
Schools

DfE pledges £21m to train educational psychologists

Ministers agree extension of current scheme which provides free doctorates for those who agree to work for councils

Ministers agree extension of current scheme which provides free doctorates for those who agree to work for councils

1 Dec 2022, 17:37

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The government has extended its scheme to train 200 educational psychologists per year after committing £21 million in funding to boost numbers.

The scheme, currently run by 12 universities and an NHS trust, offers a free postgraduate doctorate degree in exchange for at least two years working for a local authority or alternative setting after graduation.

The Department for Education said it was launching a “market engagement” exercise for the new contract, which would run from September 2023 and be worth up to £32.2 million for three cohorts.

£21 million in funding for the first two cohorts was confirmed this week. A further £11.2 million in funding for the third cohort is depending on the next spending review.

The budget “would be expected to fund the full three-year tuition fees for trainee educational psychologists, as well as a first-year bursary payment for trainees, and associated course administration costs”.

Ministers have been funding training for educational psychologists for several years, amid fears about the numbers available to work with schools. They play a key role in allocating education, health and care plans to pupils with special educational needs and disabilities.

But Schools Week revealed in 2017 that the number of educational psychologists working for councils dropped from 1,900 in 2010, to 1,650 in 2015.

Government research in 2019 found more than 90 per cent of local authority principal educational psychologists experienced more demand for their services than they are currently able to meet. Two thirds of councils reported as struggling to fill vacant positions.

More from this theme

Schools
The government has missed its secondary ITT teacher recruitment targets for nine of the last 10 years

DfE misses secondary teacher recruitment target by over 40%

'Catastrophic' ITT recruitment data also shows primary target was missed by 7% for this year

Amy Walker

Schools
Overall stress levels among school staff, including teachers and teaching assistants, have increased compared to 2021

Three-quarters of school staff stressed, report warns

Senior leaders were more likely to report feeling stressed, with more than four in five doing so

Amy Walker

Schools

Revealed: The 2022 Pearson Teaching Awards winners

Sixteen winners from across UK schools and colleges recognised

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Investigation

Leaders demand clarity after energy support hokey cokey

Confusion reigns amid mixed messages from government about extending support next year

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

School cuts campaign to focus on plight of special schools

Unions' website will refocus on the funding woes of special schools and post-16 institutions after claiming victory in the...

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

DfE warned its trust CEO scheme risks breaching competition law

Training providers warn plans to launch a MAT leadership development programme could wipe them out and risk breaching competition...

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *