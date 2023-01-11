Home All news
Politics

DfE and Ofsted staff to hold one-day strike

It follows votes in favour of industrial action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms last year

It follows votes in favour of industrial action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms last year

11 Jan 2023, 17:20

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Staff at the Department for Education and Ofsted will go on strike for one day on February 1 as part of coordinated action across the civil service.

It is not yet known how many staff will walk out as part of the strike by the Public and Commercial Services Union in 124 government departments and agencies, which also includes the Office for Students and Institute for Apprenticeships.

It follows votes in favour of industrial action over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms last year.

At the DfE, 911 staff, or 88 per cent of the 1,031 employees who cast a vote in the ballot were in favour of industrial action. The 1,816 PCS members at the department equate to 24 per cent of its total workforce.

Of the 161 Ofsted employees who voted, 88 per cent were in favour. In total, 291 staff members – 16 per cent of the inspectorate’s workforce – were entitled to vote.

It comes as results of ballots of school staff by the National Education Union, NASUWT teaching union and NAHT school leaders’ union are awaited.

‘We warned the government our dispute would escalate’

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said he had “warned the government our dispute would escalate if they did not listen – and we’re as good as our word”.

He said he was meeting ministers tomorrow, and if they put some more money on the table “there is a chance this dispute can be resolved”.

If not, the government will see “public services from benefits to driving tests, from passports to driving licences, from ports to airports affected by industrial action on February 1”.

It comes after Schools Week revealed that more than 500 Department for Education staff have applied for pay-outs to quit under a “selective voluntary exit scheme” for staff “who don’t have the skills the department needs for the future”.

NASUWT’s ballot of teachers closed on Monday, and although results were anticipated by today, they have still not been published. Results of the NAHT ballot, which were expected tomorrow, may not now come until Monday.

NEU plans to reveal its ballot results on Monday at 5pm.

More from this theme

Politics
Exclusive

More than 500 staff apply for DfE ‘voluntary exit’ scheme

Staff 'who don't have the skills' needed for the future offered pay-outs to leave by May

Samantha Booth

Politics

DfE plans £6.5m upgrade of Sheffield office

Department says work will 'modernise and refresh the office, increase capacity, and address building condition'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

DfE schools director general to retire

After 37 years in the civil service, McCully will retire in March to spend more time with his family

Samantha Booth

Politics
Covid exams

ASCL: 7 in 10 school leaders vote to move to formal strike ballot

First ever indicative ballot by moderate leaders' union finds broad support for a formal vote

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Do the maths: Does Sunak’s new year pledge add up?

Schools Week does the sums on the prime minister's vague new year policy announcement

John Dickens

Politics
Long read

No ‘minimum safety levels’ for school strikes (just yet)

Exclusive: Schools Week understands new guidance will be issued shortly to help heads deal with looming strikes

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *