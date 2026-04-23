Democracy starts in the classroom

Earlier this year, legislation was introduced to Parliament with a landmark proposal: to give 16- and-17-year-olds the right to vote in UK elections.

If passed, the representation of the people bill will give almost 1.7 million young people the opportunity to have their voice heard at UK general elections.

For the first time, a new cohort in England and Northern Ireland will be joining their counterparts in Scotland and Wales in being able to participate in democracy much sooner than the generations that came before them.