Home All news
School funding

Council primary schools in deficit rocket 62%

Proportion of maintained primaries with a deficit now highest since current records began in 2015

Proportion of maintained primaries with a deficit now highest since current records began in 2015

25 Jan 2024, 11:04

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The proportion of local authority maintained primary schools in deficit has rocketed 62 per cent in a year, and now stands at its highest level since current records began.

School and council spending data published today by the Department for Education shows the proportion of primaries in deficit rose from 7.6 per cent in 2021-22, to 12.3 per cent in 2022-23.

The rise follows a drop in the proportion of all types of schools with deficits between 2019-20 and 2021-22, resulting from the Covid pandemic.

However, the proportion of primaries in deficit is now higher than 2019-20, and is at its highest level since the current dataset began in 2015.

It comes after Schools Week revealed how a 15-school academy trust will shut after the government decided to strip it of its only secondary, further revealing the “vulnerability” of primaries amid the double whammy of rising costs and falling rolls.

Primary pupil numbers are due to fall by 13 per cent by 2032.

In some areas of England, the situation is far worse than in others. There were 21 council areas with more than a quarter of primary schools in deficit, most of them in London or the south east.

In the London boroughs of Havering and Westminster, and in Brighton and Hove, more than 40 per cent of primary schools have a deficit.

In comparison, there are 17 local authority areas where no primary schools have a deficit, most of them in the Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, north east or north west.

Income generation has not recovered

Overall, 13 per cent of LA-maintained schools were in deficit last year, up from 9 per cent in 2021-22.

The proportion of LA maintained special schools in deficit rose from 9.8 to 12.9 per cent, but still below the 13.4 per cent seen in 2019-20.

There was also a smaller rise secondaries in deficit – from 12.9 to 13.4 per cent – but this is nowhere near the high of 30.2 per cent in 2017-18.

The DfE said schools had saved money during Covid school closures, while losing self-generated income from lettings and catering.

“As schools returned to more usual ways of working, expenditure increased and although self-generated income is increasing, it is not yet back (in cash terms) to pre pandemic levels.

“In addition expenditure is rising faster than income resulting in more schools having a deficit. Income rose by 3.3 per cent in 2022-23, while expenditure rose by 5.1 per cent.”

More from this theme

School funding
Exclusive

Schools sound alarm over ‘frightening’ 11% funding raid

Council warns it will effectively go bankrupt if its soaring budget black hole is not resolved

Samantha Booth

School funding

Pupil premium funding rates to rise by less than 2% in 2024

Rises of between 1.4 and 1.7 per cent fall far below current inflation

Freddie Whittaker

School funding

DfE had ‘no formal process’ to prevent £370m funding gaffe

Probe into funding blunder reveals 'coding mismatch' meant pupils in two new council areas were missed

Jack Dyson

School funding
school funding

Deprived schools have faced double the budget cuts, study warns

Extra funding for disadvantaged pupils has shrunk over the last decade

Freddie Whittaker

School funding
A magnifying glass over money

Trusts with large reserves must prove they have plans to spend them

Government clarifies its approach to those sitting on large levels of reserves after crackdown calls from spending watchdog

Schools Week Reporter

School funding

Funding mistake won’t rip up DfE staff reward voucher scheme

Department says it would be 'unfair to penalise junior staff' for funding gaffe

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *