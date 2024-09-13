Children’s commissioner orders compulsory survey of schools

Dame Rachel de Souza uses statutory powers to ask schools about their provision and barriers to supporting pupils

The children’s commissioner has used her statutory powers to order every school in England to complete a survey about the support they give pupils and the barriers school leaders face.

Dame Rachel de Souza said her school survey, which will run until December 20, aimed to “better understand the role schools play in children’s development”. It will help to shape her recommendations to the government.

For example, schools will be asked whether they provide breakfast clubs, food banks or wrap-around childcare, and who pays for such provision.

But leaders will also be asked if they have been unable to provide the required support to pupils with additional needs, and about mobile phone policies.

‘We need irrefutable evidence’

Writing for Schools Week, de Souza said the survey was needed because schools were “no longer simply places where children learn”.

“If we are to create a school system that is properly resourced and funded to meet the needs of every child, we need a bank of irrefutable evidence about what’s going on in England’s schools.

Paul Whiteman

“We need up-to-date information about children’s school experiences and the multiple ways they are supported by their teachers and school leaders, to drive improvements in government policy.”

It marks the first time de Souza has used her statutory powers to collect data from schools at a national level, making the survey compulsory.

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, said it would “likely obtain some interesting data that could well be put to good use”.

“However, the reference to the use of statutory powers to demand information from already busy school leaders will feel oppressive and insensitive to them. This is another administrative task that needs to be added to their already long list.”

No legal ramifications for non-response

Pepe Di’Iasio, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it was “a little disappointing” the survey was compulsory as it set “an unfortunate tone with school leaders who are already under considerable pressures”.

However, he will encourage members to complete it as “we do need to have a better understanding of the extent of the issues mentioned”.

The children’s commissioner’s office clarified that schools that did not participate would be chased up, but would not face legal ramifications.

De Souza insisted the survey was “not a ranking exercise for schools or an accountability measure: it is the best way to build up a proper picture of what’s happening on the ground”.

“Responses will be analysed carefully and anonymised before publication next year. It isn’t intended to be burdensome, nor will it be a judgement on the quality or content of their response.”

Schools will be asked if they employ staff such as counsellors, nurses, therapists and educational psychologists, and whether they have one or multiple staff for roles such as SENCO, designated safeguarding lead and mental health lead.

The survey will check if there is outdoor space, enrichment and free holiday activities, a nursery, on-site alternative provision, breakfast provision, food banks and wraparound childcare. It also wants to know who pays for it.

It comes after a Schools Week investigation last year documented how a collapse in state services and worsening child poverty rates has left schools to pick up the pieces.

‘Full scale of the challenge’

“If we are to create a school system that is as ambitious for children as they are for themselves, we need to know the full scale of the challenges and opportunities school leaders, teachers and support staff face daily,” de Souza said.

Leaders will be asked if there are “barriers” to providing additional support for pupils, such as parent and carer engagement, funding availability, lack of local services, policy at academy trust or national level or staff capacity.

And they will be asked if they can make adjustments for children with SEND, such as access to counselling, adaptation of resources, mentoring, specific equipment and adapted timetables.

They will also be asked if there are any reasons why they are unable to meet the requirements of an education, health and care plan. Examples include funding not matching need, a lack of specialist staffing or accessible facilities.

Another question will ask about mobile phones and whether certain pupils are exempt from any rules. Leaders will also have to say how many of their pupils vape or use e-cigarettes.