Chartered College and Magic Breakfast scoop FEA awards

The Chartered College of Teaching and school food charity Magic Breakfast are among the winners of this year’s Fair Education Alliance (FEA) awards.

The awards support individuals and organisations looking to start and scale-up “impactful solutions to transform the education system and make it fairer for all”.

The Chartered College has won an innovation award for a new programme of support for teachers and teaching assistants across England to “tackle the persistent attainment gap for children with special educational needs”.

Beth OBrien

Innovation award winners receive a six-month salary contribution of £22,500 per winner and a yearlong programme of support with over 140 hours of technical training and leadership development to help them develop, test and scale their initiative.

Beth O’Brien, from the Chartered College, said the award “provides a unique opportunity to bring teachers and teaching assistants together to engage with the latest evidence-base in SEND education, thus supporting students with additional needs to fulfil their potential”.

‘Game-changer’

Another innovation award winner is the Campaign for Learning, which will get support to scale up a project aimed at enhancing parental engagement in their children’s learning through a multimedia resource.

John Beattie

John Beattie, from the organisation, said the award was a “game-changer”.

“I know, in my heart and in my head, that family learning is transformative for children and adults alike.

“This is why I’m so excited for an opportunity to bring together my personal and professional experiences and create something that will inspire and transform the lives of other families. It feels like a rare and magical gift.”

Magic Breakfast has won a “scaling award”, meaning it will receive a two-year programme of tailored support focused on impact and evaluation, financial sustainability and personal and organisational leadership.

It will use the award to “alleviate hunger and poverty as a barrier to education through the provision of healthy breakfasts to children across England and Scotland”.

Innovation award

Stone Soup Cooperative Nursery

A group of parents from diverse backgrounds on a mission to offer more affordable childcare, with creativity and collaboration at its core.

They want to set up a cooperative nursery in Walthamstow (led by and for the community) and share their learning so others can replicate their model.

InsideUni

A student-driven initiative supporting young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to confidently navigate university applications.

They empower their nationwide student community to crowdsource and share first-hand advice about applying to university, from choosing what to study right through to what the interview might look and feel like.

GoodWork

A non-profit supporting 18-25 year olds who are excluded from professional opportunities by delivering training, paid work placements and holistic support as they launch their careers into industries they otherwise wouldn’t access.

The Story Project

The Story Project turns popular children’s stories into a tool to support and improve children’s wellbeing.

They use popular, diverse and engaging stories and book extracts to explore characters who are tackling the same challenges and emotions that children face, so that children can better understand themselves and others.

The Chartered College of Teaching

Its internal innovation aims to improve teaching for students with SEND through an online journal club for teachers and support staff that will focus on effective teaching approaches for students with SEND and how these can be embedded into teaching practice.

Campaign for Learning

Campaign for Learning’s internal innovation aims to enhance parental engagement through a multimedia resource designed to support parents to engage in their children’s learning and enrich the home learning environment.

Scaling award

Khulisa

Supporting the wellbeing of young people through therapeutic interventions, trains the professionals who work with them & research ‘what works’ in improving wellbeing.

Life Lessons

Supporting teachers to deliver outstanding, peer-led relationships, sex and health education.

Magic Breakfast

Aims to alleviate hunger and poverty as a barrier to education through the provision of healthy breakfasts to children across England and Scotland. They work in primary, secondary, AP and SEN Schools.​

Power2

Delivery of early-intervention programmes designed to develop crucial life skills, improve mental health and wellbeing, and boost confidence and self-esteem through mentoring and positive psychology.

Villiers Park

A national social justice charity, which delivers evidence-led programmes that develop personal and employability skills and raise academic outcomes for young people aged 11-19 from underrepresented backgrounds.

Get Further

Get Further works with colleges to identify students in need of extra help with GCSE English and maths, matching these students to top tutors, who deliver a bespoke ‘catch-up’ tuition programme.

Learning with Parents

Learning with Parents leads parental engagement policy work and partner with schools to drive and monitor effective parental engagement and to support disadvantaged families through their Maths and English with Parents programmes.