Catherine McKinnell appointed shadow schools minister

Newcastle North MP replaces Stephen Morgan in Labour frontbench reshuffle

5 Sep 2023, 17:30

Catherine McKinnell has replaced Stephen Morgan as shadow schools minister in Labour’s reshuffle.

The party made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. It is not yet clear whether Morgan has been given another role on the front bench.

A former shadow children’s minister and member of the Parliamentary education committee, McKinnell has been MP for Newcastle North since 2010.

McKinnell said she was “absolutely delighted to be joining Labour’s frontbench as shadow schools minister and working with Bridget Phillipson and the education team”.

“All children deserve the best start in life. I’m looking forward to working to make that a reality with a Labour government.”

Morgan had been in post since December 2021.

The party has also announced that Seema Malhotra has been appointed shadow skills minister, replacing Toby Perkins.

It comes after Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, kept her job in yesterday’s cabinet reshuffle.

McKinnell grew up in Newcastle and attended Sacred Heart Comprehensive School in Fenham. She studied politics and history at Edinburgh and then Law at Northumbria before working as an employment solicitor.

She was shadow solicitor general from 2010 to 2011 before a brief stint as shadow children’s minister between 2011 and 2012.

The MP then served as shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury from 2012 to 2015 and then briefly as shadow attorney general from 2015 to 2016. Until today, she was chair of Parliament’s petitions committee.

More to follow.

