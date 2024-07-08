Home All news
Election 2024

Catherine McKinnell appointed education minister

MP was shadow schools minister, but exact DfE role has not been confirmed

MP was shadow schools minister, but exact DfE role has not been confirmed

8 Jul 2024, 10:48

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Catherine McKinnell has been appointed as a minister of state at the Department for Education.

The Newcastle North MP had served as shadow schools minister since last year. Her exact role at the DfE is yet to be confirmed.

She joins education secretary Bridget Phillipson, who was appointed on Friday following Labour’s landslide election win. Jacqui Smith, a former schools minister and home secretary, was appointed as a DfE minister on Saturday.

The government also announced today that Anneliese Dodds has been appointed minister of state for women and equalities, a role that will sit in the DfE. She is also a minister in the Foreign and Development Office.

The last minister for women and equalities was Kemi Badenoch, the former business secretary, meaning the role previously sat in her department.

The role previously sat in the DfE when it was held by education secretaries Nicky Morgan and Justine Greening.

About the new minister

A former member of the Parliamentary education committee, McKinnell has been an MP since 2010.

McKinnell grew up in Newcastle and attended Sacred Heart Comprehensive School in Fenham. She studied politics and history at Edinburgh and then Law at Northumbria before working as an employment solicitor.

She was shadow solicitor general from 2010 to 2011 before a brief stint as shadow children’s minister between 2011 and 2012.

The MP then served as shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury from 2012 to 2015 and then briefly as shadow attorney general from 2015 to 2016. Until this week, she was chair of Parliament’s petitions committee.

This is a breaking news story which will be updated.

Latest education roles from

Instructor (Construction)

Instructor (Construction)

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer in Business

Lecturer in Business

RNN Group

View job
Lecturer in Aviation

Lecturer in Aviation

RNN Group

View job
Lecturer in Games Development

Lecturer in Games Development

RNN Group

View job
Lecturer in Computing

Lecturer in Computing

RNN Group

View job
Lecturer in Performing Arts

Lecturer in Performing Arts

RNN Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024
Bridget Phillipson

Phillipson will write to school staff to ‘reset relationship’

Recruitment campaign also ‘expanded’ - but no details, and nothing yet on 6,500 pledge timeline or pay plans

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Former schools minister Jacqui Smith returns to DfE in Lords role

Ex-home secretary will get a peerage and join Bridget Phillipson's team

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

‘The proudest day of my life’: Phillipson’s full speech to DfE staff

Education secretary says she has 'greatest job in government', but warns of 'scale of the challenge ahead'

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024
Bridget Phillipson

Who is Bridget Phillipson? 8 facts about the new education secretary

What we know about the minister handed the keys to the Department for Education

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *