Can you help us inspire change in the education sector? The Science Teaching Survey 2023 is open now.

We are inviting all science teachers, heads of department and technicians in secondary schools in the UK and Ireland to take part in the Science Teaching Survey 2023. The findings will provide valuable insight into science teaching in the UK and Ireland, helping us to influence policy and drive positive change in the education sector.

We are inviting all science teachers, heads of department and technicians in secondary schools in the UK and Ireland to take part in the Science Teaching Survey 2023. The findings will provide valuable insight into science teaching in the UK and Ireland, helping us to influence policy and drive positive change in the education sector.

The Science Teaching Survey 2023

Share your experience of working in science education

Take the survey

Science teachers make an invaluable contribution to our society, shaping young minds and inspiring the scientists of the future. With support from the Institute of Physics (IOP) and the Royal Society of Biology (RSB), we are conducting a survey on the rewards and challenges of working in science education in 2023.

We’re inviting all science teachers, heads of department and technicians in secondary schools to take part, and the more participants we have, the more robust and detailed the evidence will be.

Have your say: help us support and represent educators

The Science Teaching Survey 2022 gave us a vital benchmark of feedback. Now, we want to find out how science teaching is changing, in 2023 and into the future. The findings will provide valuable insight into science teaching in the UK and Ireland, helping us to influence policy and drive positive change in the education sector.

Here’s how to take part

We understand that as a science educator you are extremely busy, so we are very grateful for any time you can spare to help us with this work. The survey will be open until 30 May 2023.

Take part in the survey