Budget 2024: £2.3bn more for schools and £1bn for SEND

The core schools budget will increase by £2.3 billion next year to “support” the government’s pledge to hire thousands more teachers.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves also announced during her budget speech today that she was providing a £1 billion uplift in funding to support work to reform the system for pupils with special educational needs.

However, budget documents reveal that £1 billion will come from the overall £2.3 billion increase in school spending.

It is not yet clear whether schools will also receive additional financial help to cover increasing employers’ national insurance contributions, which are increasing by 1.2 percentage points.

In her budget address, Reeves said: “I am increasing the core schools budget by £2.3 billion next year to support our pledge to hire thousands more teachers into key subjects.”

Treasury documents claim this will “increase per pupil funding in real-terms”.

Reeves added that the government “is committed to reforming special educational needs provision.

“To improve outcomes for our most vulnerable children and to ensure that the system is financially sustainable. To support that work, I am today providing a £1 billion uplift in funding. A 6 per cent real-terms increase from this year.”

More capital funding

Reeves also announced today she was giving the Department for Education £6.7 billion of “capital investment” next year, which she said was a 19 per cent real-terms increase on this year.

This includes £1.4 billion already announced over the weekend to be put towards the existing school rebuilding programme.

And the chancellor pledged £2.1 billion more to improve school maintenance, £300 million more than this year”.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.