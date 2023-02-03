Home All news
Schools

Bucks’ support staff pay rise falls way behind national deal

Council offers staff a rise of just 2%, when the national deal was 10.5% for lowest earners and 4% for experienced workers

Council offers staff a rise of just 2%, when the national deal was 10.5% for lowest earners and 4% for experienced workers

3 Feb 2023, 12:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Some school support staff got pay rises up to five times lower than their peers last year because their employers ditched national pay agreements.

Schools Week has learnt that Buckinghamshire County Council offered support staff a 2 per cent rise last year, despite the national pay deal in which most local authorities offered a £1,925 hike.

That increase, which many academy trusts also honoured, marked the highest rise in a decade – worth 10.5 per cent for the lowest earners and 4 per cent for higher earners.

One higher-level teaching assistant in Buckinghamshire said 2 per cent fell “way short” of his rising bills, diesel and food costs. It marked “another pay cut that will drive people out of educational support roles”.

A Local Government Association poll last month found a quarter of county councils were struggling to recruit teaching assistants.

Buckinghamshire recently warned of an “incredibly challenging climate” amid soaring demand and prices, launching a £10 million cost-cutting drive despite having “no more easy efficiencies”.

Anita Cranmer, its cabinet member for education, said support staff had received “local terms and conditions for a number of years”, agreed by elected members.

The 2 per cent rise likely affected about 155 maintained schools. It is not known if the 80 or so local academies used their own agreements, Buckinghamshire’s or national ones.

Not all councils negotiate nationally

Most councils negotiate support staff payscales nationally with unions through the National Joint Council (NJC), committing to a “green book” of terms and conditions.

But a handful of councils do not.

North Northamptonshire joined the NJC when the county split in two in 2021, whereas West Northamptonshire did not.

Yet the latter still bases school wages on NJC payscales – and even offered staff 0.25 per cent more last year.

Medway Council also left in 2013, with schools using a “mix of nationally and locally agreed terms”, but mirroring the NJC deal on pay, according to a spokesperson. Hampshire also negotiates local terms, but copies NJC pay awards.

Ruth Levin, a senior national officer at the union Unison, said 2 per cent awards were “out of step in a cost-of-living crisis”, risked staff leaving and showed national pay rates were “essential”.

 Aida Smajlovic, a partner at the law firm Winckworth Sherwood, said all trusts set their own pay, but most still followed national agreements.

Changing staff terms was “difficult”, while trusts feared a “two-tier workforce” or recruitment challenges if new hires received different terms.

Smajlovic said the economic climate, inflation and industrial action might also trigger “more radical changes, because trusts just don’t have the funding”.

The GMB union on Thursday singled out Queensmill Trust, where support staff at its two London special schools have not received the “green book” rises due in 2021 and 2022.

Freddie Adu, the executive head, said the trust, embroiled in a funding row with a local council, faced “exceptionally difficult choices” as it had “simply not had sufficient funds”. But it was working with regulators to cover the payments.

More from this theme

Schools

Social care review school proposals: What the DfE has said it will do

DfE only commits to a consultation on main school proposals from MacAlister review

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Coins and notes pictured after government announces teachers' pay rise

Support staff unions demand £15 minimum wage and inflation-busting pay rise

Unison, Unite and GMB want a 12.7 per cent pay hike from April - and allowances for all support...

Tom Belger

Schools
Exclusive

Grammar schools ‘not pulling their weight’ on SEND, say campaigners

Selective schools educate a far smaller proportion of pupils with SEND and looked-after children than their neighbours

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

Capita set to oversee flexible working programme

Private firm understood to be preferred bidder ahead of schools that have run a similar scheme for 18 months

Samantha Booth

Schools

No ‘strong evidence’ of retention boost from teacher student loan forgiveness

Pilot that reimburses teachers their tuition fee repayments had 'subtle' influence on career choices

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

Flexible working costs ‘hinder’ schools, DfE study finds

While school leaders believe benefits of flexible working do outweigh costs, some express concern on short-term finances

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *