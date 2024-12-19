Home Opinion
The Review

Books for Christmas: Stocking fillers for every teacher

19 Dec 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

For curriculum thinkers

What are we Teaching? Powerful knowledge and a capabilities curriculum

Dr Richard Bustin, Crown House, October 2024

New government, new thinking. That much is clear from the publishers’ rosters this Christmas.

One term we’re likely to hear more about as the sector trains its focus on inclusion is ‘capabilities curriculum’. Indeed, more on that early in the new year in these very pages.

But Richard Bustin got the jump on us with this book, and we’re big enough to say so and recommend it as a primer.

For belonging fosterers

Principles and Practice to Help Young Children Belong

Estelle Tarry, Routledge, December 2024

With government hopes pinned on greater mainstream inclusion, we expect ‘belonging’ to get a thorough airing in 2025.

Enter Estelle Tarry, with an edited collection addressing the inter-related factors that impact children’s sense of belonging in school.

Adopting a theoretical and practical approach through case studies of good practice, it promises to create “positive and inclusive outcomes, supporting individual growth and community wellbeing”.

For nurturers

Wellbeing Explained

Sonia Mainstone-Cotton, Routledge, December 2024

Holistic development. Self-esteem. SEMH. Anxiety. Common parlance, but do we take the time to truly understand what they mean? Wellbeing Explained promises to do just that with practical examples and case studies to support wellbeing-promoting policy and practice.

It could be just what the teacher ordered amid the ongoing youth mental health crisis. And refreshingly, it even centres staff wellbeing as key to success.

For responsive teachers

A Little Guide for Teachers: Differentiation and Adaptive Teaching

Caroline Bentley-Davies, SAGE, December 2024

It’s not all about new terminology, though. Old terms are seeing a rebirth too, among them ‘engagement’ and ‘differentiation’. (Edu-Twitter will be spinning in its X-marked grave.)

And it turns out they were evidence-based to begin with! So why not indulge your teacher friends with this research-informed mini-tome of hints, tips and ideas for inclusive classroom practice.

For good listeners

Bringing Talk to Life: Thinking Through Dialogue in The Classroom

Paul Gurton and Meghan Tipping, Routledge, December 2024

If publishers’ slates are anything to go by, this New Year’s teachers are going to be partying like it’s 2009.

We all expected the relatively new concept of oracy to be a word of 2025, but were we ready for it to bring along with it enquiry curriculums, philosophy for children and generic skills?

If you want to get ahead of the curve (or not get hit in the back as it comes back round), then this looks like the thoughtful, edifying and, of course, research-informed tome for you.

For classroom padawans

Feedback: Strategies to support teacher workload and improve pupil progress

Kate Jones, John Catt, December 2024

“Strategies, techniques and ideas come and go in education, but feedback will always be an important aspect of effective teaching, learning and assessment.” So reads this book’s blurb, perfectly encapsulating the publishing zeitgeist.

Still, Jones isn’t a bestseller for nothing and if anyone can capture what effective feedback looks like in practice, this editor trusts her to be that person.

For JEDI (school)masters

The Diverse Curriculum

Bennie Kara, SAGE, December 2024

Another educational concept that’s been a constant irrespective of who’s in power is diversity, and rightly so. Sometimes Schools Week contributor Bennie Kara has been at the forefront of that work.

Here, she draws on her 20 years’ experience in UK schools and asks us to reflect on what we choose to teach and why. A side of inclusion we must not lose sight of.

For governors

The School-Ready Governor: A guide for trustees, governors and school leaders

Rebecca Leek, SAGE, November 2024

Yes, this book is a month old. But books on governance are few and far between, and governors do their school work on top of their day jobs, so they don’t have much time to read. Besides, it would be wrong not to have this volunteer army in our thoughts at Christmas.

Authored by another sometimes Schools Week contributor, this is a practical and insightful guide to the fundamentals of the role. Leek is typically forthright in these pages. Expect the same here.

Latest education roles from

Lecturer A – Beauty Therapy

Lecturer A – Beauty Therapy

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer – Engineering

Lecturer – Engineering

Merton College

View job
VH Childcare Trainer

VH Childcare Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Director of Estates and Major Capital Projects – Weymouth College

Director of Estates and Major Capital Projects – Weymouth College

FEA

View job
Curriculum & Standards Manager – Hospitality & Tourism

Curriculum & Standards Manager – Hospitality & Tourism

York College

View job
Learning Support Assistant – Rodbaston

Learning Support Assistant – Rodbaston

South Staffordshire College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

The Review

Eight edu books to gift (yourself) this Christmas

Stuck for a gift for that special teacher in your life or just fancy a bit of holiday reading?...

JL Dutaut

Book

The turning point for the teaching profession

The recommendations in this book could prove useful for small-scale improvement but the lack of a policy ‘big picture’...

Find out more

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *