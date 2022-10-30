Academies minister Baroness Barran stays on

The appointment seems to complete the new Department for Education ministerial line-up

Academies minister Baroness Barran will remain in post – seemingly completing the Department for Education’s ministerial line-up.

Barran, who founded domestic abuse awareness charity SaveLives, has survived all the recent reshuffles, meaning she will work under a fifth education secretary this year.

Former prime minister Liz Truss was set to ditch the proposed schools bill, which includes introducing new academy regulations, on the day she resigned. The decision now rests with her successor Rishi Sunak.

Barran’s appointment seems to complete the DfE’s ministerial line-up. Gillian Keegan is education secretary, Nick Gibb and Rob Halfon are ministers of state, and expected to take up the schools and skills roles respectively.

Claire Coutinho is a junior minister. That leaves the university brief, which did have its own minister but was recently made part of the skills minister’s portfolio.

Briefs have not yet been confirmed.