Home All news
Politics

Academies minister Baroness Barran stays on

The appointment seems to complete the new Department for Education ministerial line-up

The appointment seems to complete the new Department for Education ministerial line-up

30 Oct 2022, 20:51

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
schools

Academies minister Baroness Barran will remain in post – seemingly completing the Department for Education’s ministerial line-up.

Barran, who founded domestic abuse awareness charity SaveLives, has survived all the recent reshuffles, meaning she will work under a fifth education secretary this year.

Former prime minister Liz Truss was set to ditch the proposed schools bill, which includes introducing new academy regulations, on the day she resigned. The decision now rests with her successor Rishi Sunak.

Barran’s appointment seems to complete the DfE’s ministerial line-up. Gillian Keegan is education secretary, Nick Gibb and Rob Halfon are ministers of state, and expected to take up the schools and skills roles respectively.

Claire Coutinho is a junior minister. That leaves the university brief, which did have its own minister but was recently made part of the skills minister’s portfolio.

Briefs have not yet been confirmed.

More from this theme

Politics

Two former schools ministers to run for education committee chair

Robin Walker and Jonathan Gullis throw their hats in the ring to succeed Robert Halfon

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Claire Coutinho appointed education minister

The former investment banker joins Nick Gibb and Rob Halfon who are set to be named schools minister and...

John Dickens

Politics

A ‘British Baccalaureate’ for schools? What you need to know

New PM Rishi Sunak wants to reform post-16 education, but there are two big hurdles: time and the returning...

John Dickens

Politics

Nick Gibb and Robert Halfon return as education ministers

It is understood both will pick up their old jobs as new PM Rishi Sunak reportedly plans for a...

John Dickens

Politics

Major Labour review wants creative curriculum and less exams focus

Labour's skills report will inform the party's manifesto: Here are the proposed schools policies

Samantha Booth

Politics

Who is Gillian Keegan? 11 facts about the new education secretary

Rishi Sunak has been forming his first frontbench team

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.