Academies minister Baroness Barran reappointed in Truss’s reshuffle

Conservative peer is re-appointed as an education minister, but exact portfolio is yet to be confirmed

20 Sep 2022, 17:27

Academies minister Baroness Barran has been reappointed at the Department for Education in Liz Truss’s first reshuffle.

The news was announced today after the reshuffle resumed following the national mourning period for the Queen.

Barran had been in post since September 2021. Her official title was minister for the school system, meaning she oversaw school structures. It is not yet known whether her role and portfolio will change.

It follows the confirmation last week that Jonathan Gullis is the new schools minister. A grammar schools fan, his appointment has proved controversial following a series of comments he has made about teachers.

Barran’s re-appointment also comes amid speculation about the future of the schools bill. She had stewarded the landmark legislation through its first few stages in the House of Lords.

Departments have been told all legislation proposed under Johnson is now at risk amid a review of the government’s priorities by new prime minister Liz Truss. Supporters of the reforms now fear they could be scrapped entirely.

