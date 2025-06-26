Home All news
Falling rolls

Admissons watchdog saves falling rolls schools from closure

'Serious' shortcomings in councils' decisions revealed, as schools slam 'untold damage' toll

'Serious' shortcomings in councils' decisions revealed, as schools slam 'untold damage' toll

27 Jun 2025, 0:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Two primary schools set to shut over the falling rolls crisis have been saved after the admissions watchdog found “serious” shortcomings in councils’ decisions.

But leaders have hit out at the “untold damage” caused by the proposed closures – with one school having just five pupils down to start this September.

Robbie Cruikshanks, senior researcher at the Education Policy Institute, said councils “must carefully consider how school closures or amalgamations will affect their local communities and, of course, ensure that they follow the statutory process”.

“As pupil numbers continue to decline in many parts of the country, this issue is likely to become increasingly prominent.”

‘Serious shortcomings’

The Office of the Schools Adjudicator (OSA) this week squashed Lambeth council’s plans to close St John the Divine Primary School, in Camberwell, from next September, citing “notable deficiencies” in the process. 

Lambeth is one of the worst affected boroughs in the country on falling rolls, with 1,000 fewer children starting at primaries than a decade ago. 

The borough predicts it will have a £23m deficit across its 68 maintained schools by 2026-27. Government data forecasts that unfilled primary spaces will rise to 36.9 per cent in the same period.

Last year it launched plans to close or merge six primaries, including ‘good’-rated St John the Divine, a voluntary-aided school which at the time had 120 on its roll out of a possible 210.

It was to join with another nearby CofE school to strengthen numbers across both sites. The Southwark Diocesan Board of Education supported the plan.

But parents opposed it and the school’s governing body referred the decision to the OSA.

In a ruling yesterday, the adjudicator Clive Sentance quashed the closure, citing “serious shortcomings” in the council’s consultation.

Officers had misunderstood “how amalgamations work” and concerns were raised over financial modelling of the merged school becoming “strong and sustainable”.

Meanwhile, Arreton St George’s C of E Primary School, on the Isle of Wight, will no longer close this August after the OSA found flaws in its council’s decision-making.

It had been selected for closure, along with five others, due to its “low and falling pupil numbers”. Last year the school was just over a third full when only six children joined in September.

The council has 2,500 surplus primary school places this year.

But the OSA overruled the council after the Diocese of Portsmouth appealed. The adjudicator reportedly found “serious procedural flaws and insufficient justification for closure”.

The process to select which schools closed was not transparent and lacking in evidence, the report, which is yet to be published, said.

‘Untold damage’

Arreton St George’s headteacher Nicky Coates said that while they were “pleased”, the mood was not one of “pure celebration” given the “untold damage” the closure order had done. 

In Lambeth, Peter Truesdale, a governor at St John the Divine, said the “whole community welcomes this result and we are glad we have finally been listened to”.

“Our school will continue giving better and better education. We look forward to hearing how Lambeth intends to help with that.” 

However the school has just five children starting in reception this September, which governors say is a “consequence of the uncertainty surrounding the school”.

Sentance agreed that St John the Divine was “undoubtedly vulnerable” to falls in pupil numbers. Lambeth said the school’s future deficit could be higher than the £600,000 estimated cost of closing it now.

But Sentance rejected Lambeth’s view that the school was unviable just because it had 100 pupils and said the school could save money by using mixed-age groups.

More closures needed

A Lambeth council spokesperson apologised for the “uncertainty this decision now creates” and said they would “fully consider what it may mean for our approach in the future”.

In a statement, Isle of Wight council said it would ensure the adjudicator’s findings were “properly considered”. 

Three of the other schools initially proposed for closure on the Isle of Wight were dropped from the plans in March, but the remaining school, Cowes Primary, will close as planned at the end of this academic year. 

Jeff Williams, the Diocese of Portsmouth’s director of education, added it was “imperative” that the council “carries out the process in the right way, or else we’ll be back in this situation again”.

And Lambeth has already said it will now have to consult on more closures later this year.

Swathes of primary schools across the country have already closed over falling rolls, especially in London where a falling birth rate and an exodus of families has led to a collapse in pupil numbers.

Despite strong opposition from communities, closures show no sign of abating. In London, Southwark souncil confirmed last week it was closing two more primaries, taking its total to eight since 2022.

Meanwhile Westminster City Council is set to merge five schools into two this September while Hackney is closing four more schools, having already closed four last summer.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Falling rolls

Primary-only trust raids reserves as pupil numbers dip

REAch2 dipped into its reserves after racking up an in-year deficit of just over £2.1 million and £481,000 in...

Jack Dyson

Falling rolls

Falling rolls crisis hits LA schools hardest, study finds

NFER also found that schools with lower Ofsted ratings saw larger drops in primary pupil numbers

Lucas Cumiskey

Falling rolls
attendance

DfE revises up pupils forecast – but numbers still due to plummet

Government estimates there will be 260,000 more pupils than previously predicted in state schools by 2028

Freddie Whittaker

Falling rolls

Unfilled primary places soar as falling rolls crisis spreads

Areas with more than 1 in 5 spare primary places set to treble next year

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *