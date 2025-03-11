A new sector-led definition of school readiness aims to help all those involved in children's early development to work towards common goals

You may well argue that we don’t need a nationally-agreed definition of school readiness. Surely, you might say, every parent knows what skills and abilities their children should have developed before day one of Reception class.

Your own list might include that a child needs to be able to at least dress themselves, to tell an adult if they need help and, of course, to be out of nappies before they start school. Indeed, nine out of ten parents believe their child to be ‘school ready’ when they drop them off at the gate for the first time.

And yet teachers report that around one-third of children are not toilet-trained and can’t eat or dress independently. It’s a significant discrepancy, and such a stubborn problem that the Prime Minister himself has made raising the number of ‘school-ready’ children one of his ‘opportunity missions’.

That’s why we’re launching a new national ‘Starting Reception’ definition aiming to bridge the gap between what teachers expect and what parents perceive their children to be capable of.

It’s the first time such a large and influential group of education charities – including a number of multi-academy trusts – have come together to create a clear definition. Our aim is to align expectations, but most of all to help give every child an equal start.

Starting Reception is not about creating a rigid checklist or timeline; it’s about providing parents with the tools and knowledge to support their child’s development.

It acknowledges that children develop at their own pace and may require different levels of support. For children with additional needs, early support and open communication between parents, teachers and other professionals are crucial.

At its heart, this new definition emphasises the importance of a child’s relationship with their parent or carer. It highlights the need for parents to feel confident in preparing their children for school, while also making learning a fun and engaging experience at home.

The “basic skills” are categorised into four key areas:

Growing independence

Skills such as using cutlery, using the toilet independently and getting dressed.

Building relationships and communication

Sharing and taking turns, understanding and discussing feelings, and beginning to recognise the feelings of others.

Physical development

Engaging in physical activity for at least three hours a day, walking up and down steps, catching a ball, and developing fine motor skills through puzzles and crafts.

Healthy routines

Maintaining consistent sleep schedules, limiting screen time, eating a healthy diet, and practicing good oral hygiene.

Supported by links to experts’ suggestions for ideas to practice, the skills of ‘Starting Reception’ are designed to be integrated into a child’s daily life, fostering a gradual and enjoyable learning process.

The responsibility of preparing children for school sits with parents, but there’s much support to be had from a collaborative effort from all the trusted adults in a child’s life. Nurseries, pre-schools, childminders, health visitors, and family hubs all play a vital role in supporting children’s development and ensuring a smooth transition to Reception.

By providing parents and teachers with a common framework and practical tools, this initiative has the potential to create a more equitable and positive start to school for all children. Far too many are already behind by the time they start.

Strong attachment and playful learning are the bedrock of ‘school readiness’. This starts long before pre-school, but as a first step we hope that primary schools will share this definition with the parents of the 2025 Reception cohort and beyond.

We’ve made it really easy to use the information on the Starting Reception website and to rebrand linked materials with an individual school or trust logo. Schools and parents can use this new source of clear information to work together to nurture children’s confidence, independence, and love of learning, setting them on a path to thrive from their very first day of school.

Kindred Squared’s ‘Starting Reception’ definition was developed in partnership with ArkStart, Big Education, Busy Bees, Collective Futures, Confederation of Schools Trusts, Dingley’s Promise, Early Years Alliance, EasyPeasy, Eric, ISOS Partnership, LEYF, National Day Nurseries Association, PACEY, Parentkind, Reach2 and Tiney.