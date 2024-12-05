Starmer wants 75% of children ‘school-ready’ by 2028

Target of three in four reception pupils at a 'good' level of development is one of six key 'milestones'

Sir Keir Starmer has set his government a target to boost the proportion of reception pupils achieving a “good” level of development to 75 per cent by 2028 as part of a “major reset” amid plunging approval ratings.

Labour’s “plan for change” also sets out how the impact of its “opportunity mission” will be measured through attainment at the end of secondary school, but does not set out a specific target.

Starmer today unveiled six “milestones” on which he expects his government’s record to be judged, pledging “a record proportion of five year olds starting school ready to learn”.

The party’s education – or “opportunity” – mission is focused on giving children “the best start in life”. The government confirmed today progress will be measured by improvements in early years foundation stage profile results.

This year, 67.7 per cent of children were judged to have a “good” level of development across areas like language, personal development, maths and literacy.

The highest it has ever been is 71.8 per cent, and that was under an old assessment system.

Today, Starmer set a target of 75 per cent by 2028.

40k more pupils hitting development goals

Documents published by the government to coincide with the announcement state meeting that target “would mean an additional 40,000 to 45,000 children a year hitting developmental goals”.

Although the EYFS profile is assessed in reception, it largely measures how children have developed before they start school.

However, early development has huge ramifications for schools themselves that face having to help even the youngest pupils to catch up.

Research from the Centre for Young Lives also suggests children who are not school-ready are almost 2.5 times as likely to be persistently absent, and three times more likely to end up not in education, employment or training (NEET).

‘An almighty challenge’

In a speech today, Starmer said: “We face an almighty challenge to hit these milestones by the end of this Parliament. Like I say, we’re starting from ground zero…

“One in three children not ready for school at the age of five, and that’s kids in reception who aren’t starting to read. They’re struggling to speak.”

Nick Harrison, the chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said the target was “absolutely the right ambition…but it will be a momentous task to achieve this if the status quo remains in early education for the most disadvantaged children”.

‘The gap between children eligible for free school meals and their peers in meeting these learning goals has been widening since 2017 and there is no sign of this trend reversing.

“Perversely, as things stand, children from better off families are receiving at least double the government-funded early years education that those from poorer families are entitled to.”

6,500 teachers is ‘first step’

The government said its “first step” for its opportunity mission is recruiting 6,500 extra teachers in shortage subjects and areas with the greatest recruitment challenge.

But ministers have still not set out exactly what that target means, or how they will meet it.

The documents also pledge to “help every child to achieve and thrive at school, through excellent teaching and high standards”.

This will include a “focus on disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs and disabilities”.

“Impact will be measured through attainment at the end of secondary school. The mission will also tackle the generational challenge of school absence, including by bolstering young people’s sense of belonging.”

However, the document includes no specific target for secondary attainment.

‘Access to evidence-based programmes’

The documents state that “delivering our next steps in giving children the best start in life will require accessible, integrated baby and early childhood services to build the foundations for future success”.

Labour’s plans include more government-funded childcare, “reforming training and support” for the early years workforce.

The plan will involve schools too. The government said it would “ensure that the reception year sets children up for success in the rest of primary school, by rolling out schools’ access to evidence-based programmes that boost early literacy and numeracy skills”.

Labour will also “strengthen and join up family services to improve support through pregnancy and early childhood.

This includes family hubs, programmes to support early child health, parenting and home learning programmes, as well as “improved early identification of special educational needs and disabilities”.