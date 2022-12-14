A Christmas mission from GCHQ

Last week, Schools Week subscribers got a secret first look at this year’s festive challenge from GCHQ, and now you and your pupils can join in the fun too.

The intelligence agency traditionally hides a puzzle in director Jeremy Fleming’s annual Christmas card to national security colleagues. This is his second card for young people and your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to print it out and bring your students in from the cold to solve it.

Uncover the hidden message and let GCHQ know how you’re getting on by tagging them on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #GCHQChirstmasChallenge. (They might have a hint or two to help you on your way.)

Young people who enjoy the Christmas card puzzles and are interested in developing their cyber skills are encouraged to take part in the National Cyber Security Centre’s CyberFirst activities, or find more brainteasers in the puzzles section of the GCHQ website.

