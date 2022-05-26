Outstanding teachers, support staff and school leaders from across the UK have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for their commitment to changing the lives of their pupils.
A total of 80 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day.
The silver award winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards.
The winners of the final will be announced in the autumn on The One Show, in a week-long celebration of education which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony.
Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the work that education staff do across the country “has never been more important, and so it is only right that we take this day to celebrate them”.
“The incredible educators who support our children and young people to achieve their potential are some of the finest in the world and I feel privileged to work with them.
“I want to thank them all for everything they do for their students, their communities and for the country as a whole.”
Dame Helen Mirren, David Walliams, Dame Joanna Lumley, Edith Bowman, Rob Biddulph and Emilia Fox are among those calling on the country to pay tribute to school staff today.
‘School has touched our lives’
Michael Morpurgo, the author and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “For so many of us, it was someone at school who changed our lives, was at our side through hard and difficult times, who lifted us up when we were down, helped us find our voice, gave us confidence when we needed it most, and set us on a path that we have followed ever since.
“No matter who we are, school has touched our lives and played a central role in our childhoods. School is about so much more than learning, and we see that now more than ever before. Schools really are the beating heart of our communities.”
Sharon Hague, managing director of schools at Pearson UK, congratulated the silver award winners on their “incredible achievement”.
“They should all feel very proud of themselves. And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special.”
Here’s the full list of silver winners.
The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Randstad Education
Abi Hopson, St Nicholas Church of England Primary School
Amy Earl, Newport Primary School
Kira Redmond, St. Peter’s C E Primary, Farnworth
Melanie Burgess, Lincoln Birchwood Junior School
Nicola Richards, Caegarw Primary School
Nicole Alexandru, Millbrook Primary School Nursery Class
Philippa Jovanovic, Coughton CofE Primary School
Rebecca Murton, Castercliff Primary Academy
The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Nord Anglia
Caitlin Hayward, The Hertfordshire & Essex High School and Science College
Cathy Bowen, Woodkirk Academy
Esmeralda Salgado, King’s Ely
Michelle Butler, Hockerill Anglo-European College
Sarah Maile, Sandbach High School and Sixth Form College
Susan Sharpe, Southam College
Tara Hall, Fir Vale School
The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Hays Education
Helen Stott, Allerton CE Primary School
Hilary Cook, Highfields Primary School
Steven Brown, Clwyd Community Primary School
The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Hays Education
Andrew O’Neill, All Saints Catholic College
Andy Johnson, Maiden Erlegh School in Reading
Ann Webb, Ysgol John Bright
Grainne McLaughlin, The Gateway Academy
Homeira Zakary, George Eliot Academy
John Weir, Holywell High School / Ysgol Treffynnon
The Award for Lifetime Achievement, supported by the Department for Education
Angela Williams, Huddersfield New College
Carolyn Robson, The Mead Educational Trust
Jackie Gray, Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane
Neville Beischer, Wright Robinson College
Nicholas Capstick OBE, Drove Primary School
Sukhbir Farar, Hamstead Hall Academy
The Award for Unsung Hero
Bill Charnley, St Joseph’s RC High School
Carolynn Southcombe, Cottingham CofE Primary School
Christan Upton, Tarleton Community Primary School
Juliet Demetriou, Woodpecker Hall Academy
Matt Sanderson, Highlees Primary School
Nicki Burgess, Welland Park Academy
Rachel Andrews, Lordswood School
The Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, supported by the Department for Education
Jack Andrews, Middlestown Primary Academy
Rebecca Spence, West Kirby Residential School
Sarah Walker, Carlton Mills Primary formerly Lister Primary School
Simon Wheatcroft, Outwood Academy Adwick
The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year
Arlene Dilloway, Latton Green Primary Academy
Danielle Aubrey, Moorcroft School
Esta Bernardini, University Academy Keighley
Margaret Mullan, St Mary’s Grammar School
The Award for Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year, supported by PiXL
Marshfield Primary School, Bradford
Port Ellen Primary School, Isle of Islay
St Mary’s CE Primary School, Stoke on Trent
The Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year, supported by PiXL
Alperton Community School, Wembley
Limavady High School
Northampton Academy
Our Lady & St. Patrick’s High School, Dumbarton
Regent High School, London
The Award for Impact through Partnership
Inspiring Change: Collaboration between Whitefield School, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust & Royal Central school of Speech and Drama – Whitefield School
KYRA – Mount Street Academy
Royal Opera House: Create and Dance Partnership in Coventry – Earlsdon Primary School
VI6 – Clacton County High School
The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education
Andrew Sanders, Moorcroft School
Ben Rowe, Chiltern Way Academy Prestwood Campus
Helen Shepherd, Royal School for the Deaf Derby
Janice Mitchell, Appleford School
The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year, supported by Nord Anglia
Alex More, Shaftesbury School
Cheryl Shirley, Cheam Common Junior Academy
Fiona Mossman, Mearns Primary School
Jenny Hinton, Parkdale Primary School
Kalam Neale, Barnsley College
Sarah Clark, Queen Anne High School Dunfermline
The Award for Early Years Team of the Year, supported by the Department for Education
The Early Years Team at Dollymixtures Nursery
The Early Years Team at Over The Rainbow Day Nursery
The Early Years Team at Redgate Community Primary School
The Early Years Team at Wellfield Infant and Nursery School
The Forest School Team at Watermead Day Nursery
The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, supported by the Department for Education
Dominic Whelan, Sandwell College
Ivor Neill, North West Regional College
Jacqueline Turner, North West Regional College
Sean Patterson, Farnborough College of Technology
Steph Lee-Vae, The Bedford College Group
The Award for FE Team of the Year, supported by the Department for Education
The Additional Learning Support (ALS) Team, The Oldham College
The Motor Vehicle Team, The Bedford College Group
The NWRC Level 3 Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health Studies Team, North West Regional College
