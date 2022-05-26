Outstanding teachers, support staff and school leaders from across the UK have been honoured in the Pearson National Teaching Awards for their commitment to changing the lives of their pupils.

A total of 80 winners have scooped silver awards, and their names have been announced to coincide with national Thank a Teacher day.

The silver award winners (full list below) will now be shortlisted to win one of 16 gold awards.

The winners of the final will be announced in the autumn on The One Show, in a week-long celebration of education which sees famous faces honour award winners every night in the run up to the ceremony.

Zahawi

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the work that education staff do across the country “has never been more important, and so it is only right that we take this day to celebrate them”.

“The incredible educators who support our children and young people to achieve their potential are some of the finest in the world and I feel privileged to work with them.

“I want to thank them all for everything they do for their students, their communities and for the country as a whole.”

Dame Helen Mirren, David Walliams, Dame Joanna Lumley, Edith Bowman, Rob Biddulph and Emilia Fox are among those calling on the country to pay tribute to school staff today.

‘School has touched our lives’

Michael Morpurgo, the author and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “For so many of us, it was someone at school who changed our lives, was at our side through hard and difficult times, who lifted us up when we were down, helped us find our voice, gave us confidence when we needed it most, and set us on a path that we have followed ever since.

“No matter who we are, school has touched our lives and played a central role in our childhoods. School is about so much more than learning, and we see that now more than ever before. Schools really are the beating heart of our communities.”

Sharon Hague, managing director of schools at Pearson UK, congratulated the silver award winners on their “incredible achievement”.

“They should all feel very proud of themselves. And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special.”

Here’s the full list of silver winners.

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Randstad Education

Abi Hopson, St Nicholas Church of England Primary School

Amy Earl, Newport Primary School

Kira Redmond, St. Peter’s C E Primary, Farnworth

Melanie Burgess, Lincoln Birchwood Junior School

Nicola Richards, Caegarw Primary School

Nicole Alexandru, Millbrook Primary School Nursery Class

Philippa Jovanovic, Coughton CofE Primary School

Rebecca Murton, Castercliff Primary Academy

The Award for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Nord Anglia

Caitlin Hayward, The Hertfordshire & Essex High School and Science College

Cathy Bowen, Woodkirk Academy

Esmeralda Salgado, King’s Ely

Michelle Butler, Hockerill Anglo-European College

Sarah Maile, Sandbach High School and Sixth Form College

Susan Sharpe, Southam College

Tara Hall, Fir Vale School

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School, supported by Hays Education

Helen Stott, Allerton CE Primary School

Hilary Cook, Highfields Primary School

Steven Brown, Clwyd Community Primary School

The Award for Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School, supported by Hays Education

Andrew O’Neill, All Saints Catholic College

Andy Johnson, Maiden Erlegh School in Reading

Ann Webb, Ysgol John Bright

Grainne McLaughlin, The Gateway Academy

Homeira Zakary, George Eliot Academy

John Weir, Holywell High School / Ysgol Treffynnon

The Award for Lifetime Achievement, supported by the Department for Education

Angela Williams, Huddersfield New College

Carolyn Robson, The Mead Educational Trust

Jackie Gray, Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Neville Beischer, Wright Robinson College

Nicholas Capstick OBE, Drove Primary School

Sukhbir Farar, Hamstead Hall Academy

The Award for Unsung Hero

Bill Charnley, St Joseph’s RC High School

Carolynn Southcombe, Cottingham CofE Primary School

Christan Upton, Tarleton Community Primary School

Juliet Demetriou, Woodpecker Hall Academy

Matt Sanderson, Highlees Primary School

Nicki Burgess, Welland Park Academy

Rachel Andrews, Lordswood School

The Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year, supported by the Department for Education

Jack Andrews, Middlestown Primary Academy

Rebecca Spence, West Kirby Residential School

Sarah Walker, Carlton Mills Primary formerly Lister Primary School

Simon Wheatcroft, Outwood Academy Adwick

The Award for Teaching Assistant of the Year

Arlene Dilloway, Latton Green Primary Academy

Danielle Aubrey, Moorcroft School

Esta Bernardini, University Academy Keighley

Margaret Mullan, St Mary’s Grammar School

The Award for Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year, supported by PiXL

Marshfield Primary School, Bradford

Port Ellen Primary School, Isle of Islay

St Mary’s CE Primary School, Stoke on Trent

The Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year, supported by PiXL

Alperton Community School, Wembley

Limavady High School

Northampton Academy

Our Lady & St. Patrick’s High School, Dumbarton

Regent High School, London

The Award for Impact through Partnership

Inspiring Change: Collaboration between Whitefield School, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust & Royal Central school of Speech and Drama – Whitefield School

KYRA – Mount Street Academy

Royal Opera House: Create and Dance Partnership in Coventry – Earlsdon Primary School

VI6 – Clacton County High School

The Award for Excellence in Special Needs Education

Andrew Sanders, Moorcroft School

Ben Rowe, Chiltern Way Academy Prestwood Campus

Helen Shepherd, Royal School for the Deaf Derby

Janice Mitchell, Appleford School

The Award for Digital Innovator of the Year, supported by Nord Anglia

Alex More, Shaftesbury School

Cheryl Shirley, Cheam Common Junior Academy

Fiona Mossman, Mearns Primary School

Jenny Hinton, Parkdale Primary School

Kalam Neale, Barnsley College

Sarah Clark, Queen Anne High School Dunfermline

The Award for Early Years Team of the Year, supported by the Department for Education

The Early Years Team at Dollymixtures Nursery

The Early Years Team at Over The Rainbow Day Nursery

The Early Years Team at Redgate Community Primary School

The Early Years Team at Wellfield Infant and Nursery School

The Forest School Team at Watermead Day Nursery

The Award for FE Lecturer of the Year, supported by the Department for Education

Dominic Whelan, Sandwell College

Ivor Neill, North West Regional College

Jacqueline Turner, North West Regional College

Sean Patterson, Farnborough College of Technology

Steph Lee-Vae, The Bedford College Group

The Award for FE Team of the Year, supported by the Department for Education

The Additional Learning Support (ALS) Team, The Oldham College

The Motor Vehicle Team, The Bedford College Group

The NWRC Level 3 Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Health Studies Team, North West Regional College