But the Treasury has released very few details of the scheme announced as part of the autumn statement

The government will spend £13 million trialling a project to test an “innovative delivery model” to improve support for neurodiverse children in primary schools.

A “Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools” pilot was successful in the third round of the government’s shared outcomes fund, which exists to tackle “some of the most difficult social, environmental and economic challenges” facing the country.

The project will “test an innovative delivery model to improve access to specialist support in mainstream primary schools, upskilling those settings to meet a range of neurodiverse needs”.

It will do this by “deploying specialist clinical and education functions to shape wholeschool provision, build parental confidence and upskill school staff in meeting the needs of neurodiverse pupils, leaving a sustainable impact after the funded period”.

However, no further details about the project, which is a joint scheme between the Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, have been released.

The winners were announced today as part of the autumn statement.

It is not the first education programme to win money from the fund.

In 2021, £15.6 million was awarded to the “Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforces” scheme.

It aimed to provide intensive multi-agency support to vulnerable young people in AP who were “most at risk of disengaging with education, being criminally exploited by gangs and becoming involved in county lines and knife crime”.

The shared outcomes fund exists to “incentivise departments to work collaboratively across challenging policy areas, testing innovative approaches to strengthen joint working, improve outcomes and deliver better value for citizens”.