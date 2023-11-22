Home All news
SEND

£13m trial to test ‘innovative’ support for neurodiverse pupils

But the Treasury has released very few details of the scheme announced as part of the autumn statement

But the Treasury has released very few details of the scheme announced as part of the autumn statement

22 Nov 2023, 15:42

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The government will spend £13 million trialling a project to test an “innovative delivery model” to improve support for neurodiverse children in primary schools.

A “Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools” pilot was successful in the third round of the government’s shared outcomes fund, which exists to tackle “some of the most difficult social, environmental and economic challenges” facing the country.

The project will “test an innovative delivery model to improve access to specialist support in mainstream primary schools, upskilling those settings to meet a range of neurodiverse needs”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

It will do this by “deploying specialist clinical and education functions to shape wholeschool provision, build parental confidence and upskill school staff in meeting the needs of neurodiverse pupils, leaving a sustainable impact after the funded period”.

However, no further details about the project, which is a joint scheme between the Department for Education, Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, have been released.

The winners were announced today as part of the autumn statement.

It is not the first education programme to win money from the fund.

In 2021, £15.6 million was awarded to the “Alternative Provision Specialist Taskforces” scheme.

It aimed to provide intensive multi-agency support to vulnerable young people in AP who were “most at risk of disengaging with education, being criminally exploited by gangs and becoming involved in county lines and knife crime”.

The shared outcomes fund exists to “incentivise departments to work collaboratively across challenging policy areas, testing innovative approaches to strengthen joint working, improve outcomes and deliver better value for citizens”.

More from this theme

SEND

Educational psychologists on strike: ‘It’s all crumbling’

Members of the Association of Educational Psychologists went on strike for the first time in decades this week

Samantha Booth

SEND
Exclusive

DfE rejected special school for county slammed over place shortage

Inspectors said Hertfordshire had 'widespread and/or systemic failings leading to significant concerns' about SEND children

Samantha Booth

SEND
Children with SEND in more deprived areas are less likely to have a precisely defined diagnosis

SEND: Children in richer areas more likely to get an EHCP and precise diagnosis

Findings suggest some 'rationing' of support in less affluent areas, researchers warn

Amy Walker

SEND

How we were stopped from revealing SEND consultants’ pay

Transparency campaigners cry foul as threat of injunction and massive costs prevents public interest reporting

Freddie Whittaker

SEND

SEND system is ‘lose, lose, lose’, admits Keegan

Education secretary also says parents use 'tribunal factor' to get kids into 'very expensive independent schools'

Freddie Whittaker

SEND

‘Astounding’ educational psychologists pay U-turn could impact schools

Education psychologists will strike later this autumn

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *