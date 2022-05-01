Home All news
Politics

£11k canapes help guests swallow Zahawi’s climate strategy

Civil servants were barred from the buffet at Natural History Museum launch event

Civil servants were barred from the buffet at Natural History Museum launch event

1 May 2022, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The Department for Education spent more than £11,000 on canapes and booze for the launch event of its climate change strategy – but civil servants were barred from the buffet.

Nadhim Zahawi launched his schools sustainability vision – which included a new natural history GCSE – at the Natural History Museum on Thursday evening last week.

Attendees included adventurer Bear Grylls and Doug Gurr, the museum’s director.

While the museum waived its fee for hosting the event, the DfE had to cover catering for the 200 to 250 guests, a spokesperson said.

Taste Studios, trading as “The Recipe”, was given a £11,480 contract to provide the food – about £46 a head.

Taste describes itself as a “premium caterer” for “some of the largest and most prestigious events” in London.

climate
Grylls

Canapes listed on its website include seared duck breast served on sweet potato polenta cake, decorated with comfit cherries. Or rolled wing of skate with summer truffle stuffing and crispy celeriac sticks.

The government said it had to use a caterer from the museum’s list of accredited suppliers.

Staff were “asked not to eat or drink [at] the event” as they were there for work and not as invitees.

The Civil Service Code says officials must carry out their “fiduciary obligations responsibly”, making sure public money is used “properly and efficiently”.

The launch “brought together individuals and organisations who can help us implement our strategy in order to galvanise support from them – whether through funding, resources, driving public support and awareness, or encouraging youth engagement”, said a spokesperson.

The government has been on a money-saving mission in schools – sending in experts to help headteachers cut costs. One adviser told a school in 2019 to limit lunch portions for pupils.

More from this theme

Politics

Zahawi snubs heads’ conference despite being 4 miles away

Education secretary sent video message to NAHT conference, but was in the same town while the event took place

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
teachers tutoring Covid absence attendance leadership Omicron schools academy trusts white paper

Partygate making it harder to teach ‘honesty and integrity’ – union boss

NAHT's Paul Whiteman criticises 'absolute failure of political leadership'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Meet the new-look education committee

Five new MPs have joined since last July. Here's your guide to the new membership

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Schools should be more patriotic, and 8 more things we learned from Zahawi

Minister tells MPs white paper will narrow the attainment gap and he's 'open-minded' about where council MATs can open

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

DfE publishes ESFA review and reorganisation plans

Government confirms move to nine RSC regions and for a new 'dedicated' schools group at the DfE

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Police won’t investigate DfE Christmas party, but Sue Gray findings withheld

Party was allegedly instigated by Gavin Williamson to 'thank staff' and attended by Susan Acland-Hood

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.