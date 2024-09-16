The soaring number of exclusions from mainstream schools since the start of the pandemic is causing ever-increasing demand on alternative provision (AP). Coupled with a record prevalence of persistent and severe absence, and more families choosing home-schooling over mainstream education, there is increasing need for a solution which radically addresses the root causes of the problem.

Despite the hard work and dedication of individuals working across education in AP schools, the sector continues to face enormous challenges. Earlier this year, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission said the sector was in “desperate need of reform” with “systemic issues” that lead to “inconsistent outcomes” for young people within and across local authorities.

The commissioning framework, which is the system by which AP is planned, purchased and monitored, is one of the biggest challenges facing the sector. Local authorities should have oversight of commissioning to ensure that demand is met, but vagueness has arguably led to inconsistencies.

Until January 2023, for example, there was no coherent overview of how AP was commissioned at a local level. This has led to a lack of clarity on responsibilities for AP commissioning.

As such, there are high levels of unregistered AP that are not inspected by Ofsted, with inconsistent oversight from local authorities. Most importantly, children and young people in AP often have negative experiences, with partners unclear on the intended outcomes for placements, let alone how to measure them.

Outcomes for children who fall out of mainstream education are below average. They often don’t attain the qualifications they need to find secure and stable employment.

These poorer outcomes compound existing inequalities, as children and young people who are absent from school are disproportionately from disadvantaged backgrounds, making it critical to address these challenges.

Learnings from Australia

Here, the model is not built to function in and of itself. Instead, it is focused on re-inclusion and re-integration into mainstream schooling. By contrast, Australia puts much greater focus on intentionally designing and delivering learning programmes in its AP schools that accept and accommodate the differing needs of students.

The BUSY Schools in Australia are a network of AP schools that focus on delivering education, employment training and apprenticeships. They support disengaged youth by adopting a holistic approach to assisting students, understanding their needs and tailoring support to help them finish school and find meaningful employment.

As a result of The BUSY Group’s focus on wellbeing, mental health and SEND needs, the outcomes for these students are remarkable. In a recent impact report, for example, the overwhelming majority of students felt they had a stronger sense of purpose after attending a BUSY School, and almost 9 in 10 parents also agreed with that statement.

Two steps to a better system

Amid calls for reform here, the first step might then be to move away from the idea of AP as transitional, with a focus on re-introducing students to mainstream education. AP can and should be a destination of choice.

The current system often leads to students and families feeling socially excluded. This compounds disengagement by fostering the perception that students have been ‘dumped’ there.

In order for AP to work more effectively, it must be the end destination for the student and the right one for them.

The second step is to prioritise employability and skills. AP success should be measured on long-term outcomes such as employment, a stable income and career preparation.

Mainstream education, and by proxy AP (as it is perceived as a temporary measure to aid a return to mainstream), is focused on academic qualifications. This approach does not work for all students, and we need to have institutions designed to support young people who are disengaged with traditional education but still have ambitions for life beyond school.

What we surely want is an AP system that works for children leaving mainstream education, whether from exclusion, absence, or home-schooling. To do that, we must shift our focus from centring re-introduction to mainstream education to providing tailored support focused on life after school.