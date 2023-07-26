Safeguarding concerns have rightly made us more conscious of touch but there are many reasons teachers should use it responsibly, writes Gavin Simpson

There are some words these days that seem to have negative connotations attached to them despite being rather neutral in manner. Take ‘consequences’, for example. Many might look at this word and automatically assume something bad. Another example in in this category is ‘touch’.

If you hear about a person touching someone, your mind races to the many recent negative news stories on the topic, not least those related to the #MeToo movement. As a teacher, you immediately think of safeguarding concerns.

However, reading Touch Matters by Michael Bannisy, I was struck by the vast array of research that shows how effective touch can be in influencing behaviour and I believe it can be harnessed for good in the classroom.

In 1984, research in an American restaurant showed that when waiting staff touched a hand or shoulder when presenting the bill, they received higher tips than when no touch occurred. This has been followed by various studies in a variety of different places across the world that show a brief touch can influence how honest a person will be, how long they will stay in shops, how much alcohol they will drink and whether they will look after your dog.

One of the most interesting studies comes from Germany in 2021. It showed that even a touch from a robot can influence behaviour. Students were split into two groups to have a discussion with a humanoid robot. One group was touched by the robot three times and the other was not. When asked by the robot at the end whether they would join a particular course, 81 per cent of the students who were touched said yes compared with 59 per cent of those who weren’t. This is quite an incredible result and shows how humans crave connectivity and the crucial role touch plays.

It’s important to note that some students, notably those with sensory processing issues, will not respond positively to being touched. Teachers should be mindful, but as schools continue to struggle with pupil attendance, behaviour and mental health after the pandemic, there are four ways I think touch could help us in the classroom.

Meet and greet

In order to build relationships and to get a good start to the lesson, it’s often suggested that teachers should meet their students at the door. This is a good time to use the power of touch.

As you greet pupils, a touch on the shoulder or a fist-bump could make all the difference in getting them to settle down quickly and get on with the starter activity you have waiting for them. No need for extravagant welcomes like in the viral YouTube videos (but if you fancy it, give it a go!).

One primary classroom I’ve seen has a different student do the meet and greet each morning. This encourages pupils to connect with each other more. Better relationships between students will always enhance the learning environment.

Live marking

As you go around the classroom checking that students are getting on with their work and maybe even doing some live marking, a light touch can add meaning to a ‘well done’ or make that encouragement to keep going with a challenging task even more powerful.

Behaviour management

We’re all familiar with low-level disruption. Instead of calling it out from the front of the class and interrupting the flow of a lesson by calling it out, a subtle touch on the arm can let them know you’ve seen what they are doing and you want them to stop. This non-verbal request will often be very effective, and the research seems to suggest why.

Building relationships

Due to safeguarding concerns, there is now a fear of touch in school but a little prod on the arm to gee a student up for lesson or doing a comedy ruffle of the hair when a child has said something silly builds up a repartee between student and teacher, whether this is in the classroom, in form time or on the corridor.

Relationships are everything in teaching and it’s clear from the research that touch is a useful tool to build and sustain them. Will you give it a try? Let’s shake on it.