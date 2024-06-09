Home Reviews

Review by Emma Cate Stokes

Key stage one phase lead, East Sussex

9 Jun 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Book

Why Learning Fails (And What to Do About It)

By Alex Quigley

Publisher

Routledge

ISBN 10

1032648767

Published

8 May 2024

In the crowded field of educational literature, Alex Quigley’s Why Learning Fails (And What to Do About It) stands out as a refreshing, pragmatic guide that provides actionable strategies for teachers.

Quigley, renowned for his contributions to vocabulary instruction, expands his focus to encompass a comprehensive analysis of learning failures, providing educators with both a theoretical understanding and practical solutions.

The book is organised into eight sections, each dedicated to a specific learning failure. This structure allows for a focused exploration of each issue and ensures that readers can easily navigate to areas most relevant to their needs.

Every section is divided into two main parts: the first identifies and explains the problem, while the second offers clear, actionable strategies for addressing it. As a teacher, I find this format incredibly beneficial. Too many educational books delve deeply into theory without offering practical applications, but Quigley strikes the perfect balance, making the book both informative and usable.

Within each chapter, there are examples spanning key stages in primary and secondary education. Initially, I was sceptical about the effectiveness of such a broad approach. I was concerned that the book might try to cater to too many audiences and end up serving none effectively.

However, Quigley manages to dispel these concerns deftly. The examples are not afterthoughts but integral to the narrative. They demonstrate a deep understanding of the diverse educational landscape. Whether you’re a Year 4 class teacher or a Year 11 science teacher, you’ll find relevant, applicable insights within these pages.

Quigley breaks down how students learn and the obstacles they face. He articulates these challenges with clarity and offers realistic, classroom-tested strategies to overcome them.

For instance, in tackling ‘Learning Failure #6: An inability to learn independently’, Quigley highlights the barriers students face regarding self-regulation in their learning. He effectively dissects why students struggle with independent learning and provides a practical framework for teachers to support them.

The steps to success at the end of each chapter are particularly useful

In this particular section, Quigley introduces the ‘naming, framing, and sustaining’ strategy. This approach is particularly insightful as it breaks down the process of teaching independent learning skills into manageable steps.

‘Naming’ involves explicitly labelling the strategy so it is clear and memorable. ‘Framing’ then places these strategies within a broader context, describing why it is useful and how it can be used. Finally, ‘sustaining’ focuses on guided practice, reiteration and reflection.

The method not only equips students with the tools they need but also empowers them to become autonomous learners.

The steps to success at the end of each chapter are particularly useful. They summarise key actions in a concise, accessible manner. These summaries ensure that the essential points are not lost in the more detailed explanations and provide a quick reference for busy teachers.

One of the book’s greatest strengths is Quigley’s ability to distil complex ideas into actionable steps, making it a practical guide rather than just a theoretical discourse.

The reflective questions at the end of each chapter are a brilliant addition. They prompt educators to think critically about what they’ve read, fostering a deeper engagement with the material. These questions are not just about recalling information but about considering how to implement strategies in one’s own teaching context.

Another highlight is the book’s visual aids. Diagrams and illustrations effectively demonstrate how various concepts look in the classroom. These visuals complement the text beautifully, making complex ideas more accessible and providing concrete examples of implementation.

In sum, Why Learning Fails is an exemplary resource for educators at all levels. Its well-organised structure, clear distinction between problems and solutions, and wide range of practical examples make it an invaluable tool for addressing learning failures.

Quigley’s ability to combine theory with actionable advice sets this book apart from many others in the field. That makes it a must-read for any educator committed to understanding and overcoming barriers to student learning.

I wholeheartedly give it five stars and highly recommend it to my colleagues.

Latest education roles from

Higher Education Manager

Higher Education Manager

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Lecturer – Art, Design & Media

Lecturer – Art, Design & Media

South Thames College

View job
Inclusive Learning Administrator

Inclusive Learning Administrator

South Thames College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

More Reviews

Blog

The Conversation – with Sarah Gallagher

'Telling off' your staff, the cultural capital gap, the maths curriculum and test-induced anxiety

Find out more
Book

The Classroom Management Handbook: A practical blueprint for engagement and behaviour in your classroom and beyond

Clearly structured, well-explained, evidence-informed and rooted in experience of school leadership. Who could wish for more?

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Zara Simpson

A whole host of blogs, podcasts and resources to plan for transitions - this summer and beyond

Find out more

More from this theme

Book

Young lives, big ambitions: Transforming life chances for vulnerable children and teens

Its recommendations for education may be under-developed but the overall effect is highly motivating nonetheless

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Jess Mahdavi-Gladwell

Better meetings, the interconnectedness of inequality, defining professionalism and buildng belonging

Find out more
Book

How Learning Happens: Seminal works in educational psychology and what they mean in practice (second edition)

With many useful and in-depth additions, this second edition is a must-read - but with care

Find out more

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *