Home Opinion
Attendance, Behaviour

Why early speech and language support is a winning approach  

As Labour announces its policy to widen early speech and language support, Simon Tanner explains the benefits his trust is experiencing from this intervention

As Labour announces its policy to widen early speech and language support, Simon Tanner explains the benefits his trust is experiencing from this intervention

Simon Tanner

National director of SEND, E-ACT

16 Jun 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

As we emerged from the pandemic, like everyone we were keen to look more closely at behaviour, anxiety and attendance. Having forensically examined our SEND need data, it became clear that Speech language Communication Need (SLCN) was the highest area of need across our SEND pupils in primary, with Social Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) at secondary.

To us, this suggested that pupils’ difficulties with anxiety, behaviour and potentially emotional based school avoidance could in fact be due to an undiagnosed language need. It was important to us to understand the needs of pupils identifying with SEMH and ensure that we were providing appropriate support, and not just accepting the presenting need.

As educators, one of our primary goals is to ensure that every pupil has the opportunity to succeed academically and socially. Those with speech and language difficulties presented a unique challenge, particularly when it came to making sure they weren’t left unsupported while waiting for specialist support.

Being a large academy trust has many benefits. Being able to tackle challenges like this at scale is certainly one of them.

Clearly, a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t going to work. Instead, we focused on how to equip our academies with the tools and knowledge necessary to provide effective support at both universal and targeted level before moving to specialist support from trained speech and language therapists.  

Since September 2023, we have started rolling out our speech and language programme run by a national leader in training schools for speech and language support.

This programme includes universal, targeted and specialist interventions and provides all of our academies with the training they need to cater to the diverse needs of their pupils. It goes well beyond initial training, with a focus on succession planning and building out capacity within school.

By offering top-up training and promoting a communication-friendly school ethos, it equips our colleagues with the skills and knowledge they need to sustain effective support practices in the long term.

It’s important not just to accept the presenting need

In each school, a minimum of four staff are training. These include teachers, SENCOs and teaching assistants. During their training, they address topics such as adult-child interaction, asking effective questions and developing understanding through visual support.  

Ultimately, the programme will lead to all 29 of our academies being officially recognised with an accredited mark of ‘Communication Friendly’.  

Providing a holistic trust-wide approach means we are building a resilient network of accredited colleagues who together can deliver a strong offering to our pupils. Training has been rolled out for nearly all of our academies so far, and although it’s still relatively early days, the difference it is already making is well worth the £75,000 we have invested in this important area.

Staff report a heightened awareness of speech and language difficulties, leading to more targeted interventions and support strategies. By incorporating techniques such as active listening, positive reinforcement and visual supports into their practice, teachers can create inclusive learning environments where all pupils can thrive.

In just seven months, our primaries have seen a 300 per cent increase in the number of pupils receiving SLCN interventions. In our secondaries, we have seen double the number of pupils benefitting in this way.

As we continue to implement our trust-wide training, the focus remains on further enhancing accessibility and support for our pupils. With ongoing training, collaboration and a commitment to inclusive practice, we are strengthening our offering to all of our pupils each and every day.  

Ultimately, the success of this work will be measured further down the line in terms of outcomes, attendance and behaviour. These are all data points we are monitoring closely, and while it’s too early to definitely draw conclusions, we are confident that the investment we have made in this space will reap significant rewards for all those pupils we are now supporting more effectively.

In the meantime, it’s already clear to us that undiagnosed speech and language needs are the source of many issues that manifest later. Rather than treating the symptoms, we are confident that we are now treating the cause.

Latest education roles from

Electrical Installation Trainer

Electrical Installation Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Sessional Science Lab Technician

Sessional Science Lab Technician

Merton College

View job
Sessional Lecturer – Plumbing

Sessional Lecturer – Plumbing

South Thames College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Attendance
Exclusive

Butlin’s accused of ‘undermining’ school absence fight

Holiday firm offers four-night 'showtime term-time midweek breaks'

Samantha Booth

Attendance
Exclusive

Boosting attendance of ‘odd day’ absentees the ‘big prize’, says minister

The inside story of the government's latest drive to cut absences

Samantha Booth

Attendance

£2.3m absence mentoring pilot reaches just half of target

And just half of those reached achieved improved attendance

Freddie Whittaker

Attendance
Ofsted said schools still faced the challenge of parents keeping children off school 'unnecessarily' due to Covid 'proximity'

ASCL president urges ‘change of tone’ as parental disputes drive absence

Politicians and commentators 'far too quick to take potshots at schools', says trust CEO John Camp

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *