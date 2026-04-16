White paper reforms must enrich all pupils

You wouldn’t guess it to look at me now, but I was once a keen hockey player at school. It wasn’t a sport I even knew existed before that first experience in a PE lesson in year 8, but I quickly made the team and, when I moved schools later, even became captain. With hindsight, I think I liked running at others armed with a big heavy stick. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.