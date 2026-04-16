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17 April 2026

White paper reforms must enrich all pupils

The government’s enrichment framework will only succeed if the needs of all pupils and their schools are factored-in
Keziah Featherstone Guest Contributor

Executive leader, The Mercian Trust and co-chair, Headteachers’ Roundtable

5 min read
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You wouldn’t guess it to look at me now, but I was once a keen hockey player at school.

It wasn’t a sport I even knew existed before that first experience in a PE lesson in year 8, but I quickly made the team and, when I moved schools later, even became captain.

With hindsight, I think I liked running at others armed with a big heavy stick.

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