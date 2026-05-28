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30 May 2026

I’ve never seen a 5-year-old who looks like a statistic

There will never be inclusive mainstream if we don’t help our youngest pupils upstream
Jamie Rogers Guest Contributor

Director of partnerships, The Difference

5 min read
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I’m always sceptical about statistics. Seventy-five per cent of them are wrong.

With two kids in primary school and another starting this September, I’m no stranger to dad jokes. So I thought it pertinent to open with my current favourite.

In all seriousness though, like most school leaders, I do prefer to balance the numbers with the evidence of my eyes and ears.

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