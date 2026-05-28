I’ve never seen a 5-year-old who looks like a statistic

I’m always sceptical about statistics. Seventy-five per cent of them are wrong. With two kids in primary school and another starting this September, I’m no stranger to dad jokes. So I thought it pertinent to open with my current favourite. In all seriousness though, like most school leaders, I do prefer to balance the numbers with the evidence of my eyes and ears. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.