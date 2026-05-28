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30 May 2026

How can school leaders support teachers to thrive in their work?

Our research explored what can be done to support staff in a rewarding but challenging profession
Steph Ainsworth Guest Contributor

Reader in the School of Education, Manchester Metropolitan University

4 min read
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In the UK, 77 per cent of education staff experience poor mental health and 41 per cent of teachers intend to leave by 2028.

In response to sobering statistics like these, our research explored what can be done at the ground level in schools to support teachers in what can be a very rewarding, but also very challenging profession.

Our research suggests schools can support teachers’ resilience – their capacity to thrive in their work – by cultivating self-determination and adopting “work-smart” strategies. But it also highlights the need for broader systemic change.

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