The dialogue surrounding curriculum reform in England, particularly within GCSE English, remains as essential as ever.

Recent insights from the Francis review highlight an opportunity for change that more authentically reflects the needs of today’s learners and aligns with the demands of our fast-paced world.

To these, we can now add findings from Pearson’s Let’s Talk English programme, which combined with a sustained programme of engagement with teachers, educators and students, reveal a desire to promote excellence and remove barriers to opportunity.

Informed by feedback from over 800 English teachers, Pearson’s research suggests it’s time for a curriculum refresh to better meet an evolving educational landscape.

Among these respondents, many believe current assessment methods fail to capture student knowledge and skills.

Sixty-eight per cent seek improvements for a more inclusive and accessible curriculum. Fifty-four per cent say the GCSE English curriculum is neither accessible nor inclusive, and 53 per cent feel it inadequately prepares students for further study or the workplace. Only 10 per cent feel that it offers sufficient variety.

Teachers also raised concerns that the existing curriculum does not adequately promote confidence in spoken language, nor does it cultivate creativity or prepare students for a future driven by digital technologies.

Addressing need

The gaps in the current GCSE English curriculum exist for all students (the fall in A level uptake is a clear indicator of this), but are especially pronounced for disadvantaged students and those with specific educational needs.

The lack of accessibility and inclusivity means many of these learners struggle to connect with the material. Traditional assessment methods often create significant barriers, failing to accommodate diverse learning needs and providing insufficient support for students who require extra assistance.

For disadvantaged students, additional challenges are likely to persist outside the classroom, including limited access to educational resources and support.

The heavy emphasis on traditional texts and high-stakes exams in the current curriculum does little to bridge this gap. In fact it often amplifies them instead, leaving these learners feeling sidelined.

Effectively, disadvantaged students and those with specific educational needs face significant hurdles because of the current curriculum’s rigid structure. And the result of struggling to fully showcase their true abilities is often a negative impact their self-esteem and motivation.

Even the current suite of accommodations is often unsuitable for the job of matching students’ abilities and the curriculum’s demands.

A reformed GCSE would give all students the chance to benefit from a broad and inclusive English curriculum that better prepares them for their future lives.

A potential vision for change

While reforming the GCSE English curriculum is necessary, it is also essential to consider incremental changes that address specific inequalities without disrupting the parts that are effective.

Teachers have expressed support for five key modifications that could significantly enhance the subject:

Modern and balanced text selections

An array of contemporary materials will introduce students to a richer tapestry of voices and experiences. A thoughtful blend of texts is likely to enhance literary appreciation.

Spoken language assessment

Spoken language should contribute to GCSE English outcomes to recognise the importance of oral communication. This approach would also promote inclusivity.

Integrating digital literacy

Equipping students with essential media literacy skills will prepare them for a digital, globalised world (and disinformation)

Optional functional literacy qualification

A distinct qualification for functional literacy, which holds the same merit as traditional GCSEswould empower students to develop skills for real-world contexts.

Reducing the assessment burden

This could mean fewer exams. It could also mean reintroducing open-book assessments, because the ability to retrieve knowledge and the ability to apply it are distinct skills.

At Ark, we’ve already made great strides with the Ark Curriculum Plus English mastery curriculum by diversifying texts and raising the profile of spoken language.

As we continue on that journey, we are optimistic about the curriculum review. It is an important opportunity to shape a GCSE English curriculum that is inclusive, inspiring and forward-thinking.