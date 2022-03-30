Weekly Covid testing scrapped for special schools and AP

Pupils and staff in special schools, alternative provision and SEND units in mainstream schools will no longer be advised to test twice weekly for Covid from Friday, the government has confirmed.

But it is not yet known whether schools will continue to have access to free Covid tests in the event of a local outbreak.

Twice-weekly home testing advice was removed for mainstream schools last month, but kept in place for specialist settings.

But the government has now announced that asymptomatic testing will only continue in some “high-risk settings” from April 1. The list includes residential SEND provision, but not any non-residential schools.

The move comes despite government data showing specialist settings continue to be impacted more severely by Covid disruption.

On March 17, attendance in special schools was 83 per cent, compared to 87.4 per cent in mainstream secondary schools and 92 per cent in primary schools.

Attendance in AP was 55.4 per cent, though absence rates are usually higher in AP, even in a normal year.

Special schools reported a Covid absence rate of 4.3 per cent last week, compared to 2.5 per cent across all state schools. Special school teacher absence was 11.3 per cent, compared to 9.1 per cent across all schools.

Free Covid tests for members of the public also run out this week, despite a rise in Covid cases nationwide seen since late February.

The Department of Heath and Social Care accepted that infections and hospitalisations had “risen in recent weeks”, but said over 55 per cent of those in hospital that have tested positive “are not there with Covid-19 as their primary diagnosis”.

Keep kids with high temperatures at home, says government

The legal requirement for positive Covid cases to stay at home ended last month. Those with positive Covid tests or displaying Covid symptoms continued to be advised to stay at home.

But the government said today that children and young people who are unwell and have a high temperature were “still advised to should stay at home and avoid contact with other people, where they can”.

“They can go back to school, college or childcare when they no longer have a high temperature, and they are well enough to attend.”

Not clear if outbreak test stocks will be maintained

Health secretary Sajid Javid said the UK was “leading the way in learning to live with the virus”.

“We have made enormous progress but will keep the ability to respond to future threats including potential variants.”

The government said it had plans in place to enable “rapid testing response” if a new threat such as a variant of concern emerges.

However, it is not known whether the DfE will maintain its ordering service for Covid tests for schools to use in the event of an outbreak. This was kept open after the home testing advice changed in February. The DfE was approached for comment.