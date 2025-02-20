Our reliance on the attractively simple idea that teaching is an innate skillset is off-putting and misleading

Our reliance on the attractively simple idea that teaching is an innate skillset is off-putting and misleading

The idea that being a great teacher is somehow innate is attractive in its simplicity. But it is wrong, and it is arguably intensely unattractive to those who don’t identify with it, putting many talented people off from entering the profession.

Yes, some may begin their careers with certain natural attributes, such as high emotional intelligence, a curious mindset and an ability to connect with young people. But that is far from the whole package. Great teaching is not instinctive; it is built over time.

In part, the myth of the ‘born teacher’ appeals because we think telling people that teaching is one of the most complex and demanding professions will scare them away. But isn’t it worse to start under a false pretence only to discover the deep commitment it requires? Might that not explain why so many leave so early?

Instead, might we not be better off highlighting the satisfaction of guiding a class to overcome a difficult concept, the joy of helping young people develop resilience and ambition, and the intellectual challenge of constantly refining our practice?

Both of us found teaching difficult at first. We struggled in those early years, grappling with the challenge of maintaining high expectations while adapting to the diverse needs of our students.

But through deliberate practice, expert guidance and continuous reflection, we refined our skills and grew in confidence. What other occupation can compete with such professional growth?

Teaching is hard, but it is an intellectually stimulating profession. The best teachers are constantly refining their explanations, adapting their strategies and shaping and re-shaping cultures where learning is its own reward.

It is immensely rewarding and endlessly intriguing, and the reality is that the process of becoming an expert takes time and deliberate effort. In schools where leaders create nurturing conditions and where colleagues challenge and support each other, there is no job like it.

Every teacher has the potential to deliver life-changing outcome

Teaching is a privilege because of the deep relationships we build. Getting to know our students – their ambitions, challenges, and perspectives – is one of the most fulfilling aspects of the job. It allows us to guide them not just academically but also in developing confidence, resilience and a strong sense of self.

This kind of teaching excellence is not abstract; it has real, measurable impact.

Take Pritesh’s remarkable achievement of guiding an entire class of 31 pupils in a comprehensive school with a high proportion of disadvantaged students to achieve the top grade of 9-9 in GCSE combined science.

That is the impact teachers can have when they master their craft with precision, purpose and unwavering dedication. Such success is not accidental; it is the result of years of honing practice, and that’s a much better narrative arc than ‘Mr Raichura was just born with it’.

Pritesh believes his students can achieve great things. By holding that belief unwaveringly, he not only leaves them no other option than to rise to it, he leaves himself no option but to find the best ways to help them do so.

Transformational teaching like this should be at the core of our education system, demonstrating that with the right support, every teacher has the potential to deliver life-changing outcomes.

Instead, public perceptions of teaching remain stubbornly low. Steplab’s recent research reveals that 42 per cent of British adults see teaching as an unappealing career choice.

Is that surprising given how the profession is framed as stressful and unsustainable rather than fulfilling and intellectually rich?

Yes, teaching is challenging, but anything worth doing is. The thrill of seeing students grow, succeed, and develop as individuals is unlike anything else.

And no, great teachers are not simply born; they are made. The means we get the thrill of continually growing, succeeding and developing ourselves thanks to expert training, a commitment to learning and a culture that recognises and values our growth.

If we can change the way teaching is understood, we might just inspire the next generation of great educators.