Too many pupils see English simply as a gateway to further education. So the subject must adapt to reflect the reality of their lives, says Rachel Green

Too many pupils see English simply as a gateway to further education. So the subject must adapt to reflect the reality of their lives, says Rachel Green

There are many reasons to love English and the many core skills if offers pupils. Critical, independent thinking teaches them how to interpret information throughout their lives. Developing socio-emotional intelligence creates confident, articulate and empathic adults. However, passing on that passion is becoming increasingly challenging. As a result, the next generation risks missing out.

At Manchester Academy, we have a wide mix of learners and abilities. An inner-city school for years 7 to 11, 80 per cent of our pupils have EAL, 65 per cent are eligible for additional funding and a higher-than-average number have SEND. Pupils are highly aspirational and a good English qualification is key to their futures.

Pupils enjoy English and build strong relationships with English teachers. Yet, for many, its value is purely functional; a gateway to further education. Aspirations around high grades are more about the best college places than enjoyment of the subject. The 5+ grade is everything, and appreciation of language and literature is being lost.

It is easy to understand why pupils are attracted to subjects such as maths, business and the sciences; the lure of high-status and high-salary careers is powerful in the current economic climate. To combat this, we incorporate role models and pathways to future careers in our lessons and materials to emphasise the links between English and employability.

We also find ourselves battling a misconception that getting top grades in the subject is near-impossible. Pupils see English as more subjective than maths or the sciences, and this is off-putting for high-achievers who want high grades across the board, as well as those with lower prior attainment who want to feel safe about their exam prospects. Demonstrating that good grades are within reach, and how they are achievable, is essential.

Appreciation of language and literature is being lost

If we want more pupils to take English beyond GCSE, we must think about the spectrum of learners approaching English today. It must be adaptable to suit their individual learning needs, providing a real-world variety that reflects them. Are the texts you study likely to attract and appeal to this generation?

New, more future-facing GCSE courses such as Edexcel’s English 2.0 not only expose pupils to a diversity of authors and narratives but give scope for teachers to utilise texts that they feel work best for their cohorts. Focusing on small chunks from longer texts in course modules allows our most able pupils to deeply analyse the language, while pupils who struggle are less likely to be overwhelmed.

There has already been a sizeable shift to include more representative texts within qualifications and school curriculums. This enables learners to see links between English and other subjects, opening their eyes to the world around them and undoubtedly helps regain interest among pupils considering arts or humanities subjects.

In recent years, exam pressure and the removal of coursework have left teachers with limited opportunities to explore beyond specifications. My colleagues try to address this by interweaving some of the forgotten, highly-relevant aspects of English into classwork, such as using quality pieces of journalism when teaching pupils to evaluate writers’ techniques, and introducing concepts of global English or language/gender identity into analyses.

This kind of specialism, which features more strongly at A level, can go far to spark student engagement. So do opportunities for pupils to look at the subject through the lens of what matters to them, especially during independent-working projects – when researching for their spoken language endorsement, for instance.

The English syllabus is designed to have broad appeal, but if we don’t hone in on the intricacies of the subject itself, we are doing it and our pupils a disservice. In the short term, sharing elements of the A level syllabus as well as sampling A level lessons can positively influence many who feel unsure about their next steps.

Meanwhile, looking ahead to what the system needs to aim for is critical: to that future in which English supports all types of learners to engage, aspire and achieve.