Government carves up schools and children's minister roles following Liz Truss's first reshuffle

Government carves up schools and children's minister roles following Liz Truss's first reshuffle

Kelly Tolhurst has been appointed as minister for schools and childhood at the Department for Education following a shake-up of roles.

The new brief means she will oversee some of the responsibilities held by former schools and children’s ministers. Exact responsibilities are expected to be published later today.

It means four DfE ministers now have some level of responsibility for schools policy.

Education secretary Kit Malthouse has a broader oversight role of issues like the curriculum and school improvement. Jonathan Gullis was appointed earlier this month as minister for school standards.

It was also confirmed this week that Baroness Barran has kept her role as minister for the school system. In this role, she is responsible for academies, governance, school capital funding, admissions and safeguarding, among other things.

Andrea Jenkyns remains minister for skills, further and higher education, a role she has held since July.