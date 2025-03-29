Home Opinion
Opinion: Workforce

The solution to soaring CEO pay is there for the taking

Here's how we can flatten the curve of inexorably rising trust exectuve pay - if a minister dares

Here's how we can flatten the curve of inexorably rising trust exectuve pay - if a minister dares

Dr Robin Bevan

Educational leadership coach and consultant

29 Mar 2025, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Irrational. Indefensible. Unregulated. Every year, as predictable as Easter Eggs on shop shelves, the publication of trust CEO salaries elicits a springtide surge of protestations. But there is a solution for a minister bold enough to wade in.

The objections are clear and valid.

It is hard to square the startling disparities in salaries between otherwise comparable roles, even allowing for context or performance-related flexibilities.

It is equally difficult to justify such exaggerated levels of pay for taxpayer-funded public servants at a time of fiscal constraint and redundancies.

There are important accountability issues too. In the absence of publicly accessible benchmarking, pay levels may be determined behind closed doors without due diligence.

The challenge is compounded by insufficient distinction between job titles, role definitions and scope of responsibility. A headteacher may fulfil all the roles of head of school and CEO, or very much less, and a CEO could be working in a single- or a multi-academy trust (SAT or MAT).

This lack of clarity gives rise to another problem: the use of unsuitable proxy measures. Seeking an easy linear assumption, many revert to per-pupil or per-institution figures, both of which tell us little.

The per-institution measure is worse because schools vary highly in scope and size. The per-pupil measure, meanwhile, is a powerful tool to reveal disparities, but not a fair measure on which to award pay.

For all these reasons, we urgently need a national scale for executive pay. But what might that look like?

All it needs is one bold minister

An intelligent model would show a diminishing rate of salary increase with the scale of the provision, with an upper maximum limit.

Responsibility increases with ‘scale’, but so does the breadth of other senior staff taking on delegated responsibilities.

In other words, pay levels should not rise inexorably with scale. Increased scope of responsibility should carry an increased salary, but this ought to exhibit diminishing returns as against pupil numbers.

It is rarely highlighted in commentary on these issues that the leadership pay model in the school teachers’ pay and conditions document (STPCD) already exhibits precisely this kind of flattened curve. (See figure 1)

This model provides ample flexibility to adapt salary for context, improvement or sustained excellence through the selection of spine points. Employers also have a discretionary power to increase salary values by up to 25 per cent.

This approach could readily be extended for executive roles, building in an appropriate margin for headroom over headteacher pay. It would be relatively easy to adopt for trust CEO’s, for deputy CEO roles, for SAT CEO/headteachers and for those headteachers who have school-level responsibilities within a MAT or LA.

Enhancing the maximum spine point values in the STRB by 25 per cent and extrapolating the emergent curve, a model for executive salaries begins to emerge. The upper (asymptotic) limit for CEO pay then sits, theoretically, at around £175,000, extendable as required. (See figure 2)

There will be equally valid objections to this number, not least because the headteacher salary for the largest schools is already set at £138,000 (£165,000 including the potential uplift). At this level, maintaining an appropriate differential and internal relativities would be challenging.

One unpalatable solution would be to reposition headteachers in trust schools as ‘heads of school’, with lower salaries than headteachers in SATs or maintained schools.

Alternatively, a higher cap on executive pay could be justified where the CEO has an unusually broad remit, for example managing a ‘hub’ or a trading company selling central services.

Either way, there is certainly scope to develop a framework to sit alongside whatever salary progression methodology is chosen. It could even be standard across the sector and aligned to progress and performance in advancing the attributes of a strong trust.

The result would be an equitable, coherent, progressive and motivating approach to CEO pay that is also rational, defensible and amenable to open scrutiny.

And all it needs is one bold minister.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *