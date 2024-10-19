Home Opinion
SEND

The SEND system is not broken. It’s doing its job 

The history of our SEND system shows our priority should not be to fix it but to create a whole new way of doing things

The history of our SEND system shows our priority should not be to fix it but to create a whole new way of doing things

Professor Sally Tomlinson

Honorary research fellow, Department of education, University of Oxford

19 Oct 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

It makes good headlines, given the reported £2.3 billion debt of all local Councils over SEND funds, and studies of parental and school dissatisfaction, but the SEND and AP system is not broken.  

In fact, it is doing exactly the job it was intended to do – in the late 19th century. That job was to remove from the still-developing  elementary schooling any children and young people regarded as disruptive, ‘defective’ or disabled so that mainstream schools could get on with teaching ‘normal’ children.

At the time, children were taught in Standards 1-6. Inspectors came each year to test them on the prescribed curriculum. A ‘Standard Zero’ class was suggested for the ‘dull’, disabled and disruptive but never took off.

Then the 1899 Elementary Education (Defective and Epileptic Children) Act was passed to divide the normal from the ‘not normal’ into separate classes, units and schools. The Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time expressed anxiety that provision would be too expensive as too many local authorities would find ‘too many defective children’.

Parents, regarded as part of the problem, needed to be encouraged or coerced into the removal of their children from mainstream schools. Ideologies shifted between a benevolent humanism that all the children needed special attention to the punitive need for the social control of potentially delinquent  lower-class children.

Medical (mainly) men, had the task of identifying the children through a variety of labels. There were six in 1899: idiot, imbecile, blind, deaf, epileptic and defective.

The developing science of psychology and IQ soon claimed a place in ‘diagnosis’ and assessments. By 1945, there were 11 categories.

In the 1970s, disability movements began to force recognition and re-evaluation of society’s treatment of disabled people. Following a period of claims for endless descriptive categories, by 1983 children and young people simply had a special educational need. Disability was added in 1995, completing the SEND acronym we now know.

And here we are. Children are still taught in age and ability groups. Accountability is focused on exam results and ‘raising standards’. Schools, stifled by a narrow curriculum and prescriptive behavioural expectations, can’t cope with the variety of ‘learners’. And all are expected to gain some kind of qualification and find employment.

Endless reviews have promised change

Only two substantive differences present. The first is a nominal expectation of ‘inclusion’ (with little support to achieve it). The second, that a system once designed to remove lower-social class children (and later, children from racial minorities too) now increasingly excludes children from middle-class families too.

Today, nearly two million children and young people ‘managed’ or excluded from mainstream are regarded as in need of some form of special education or alternative provision. 

Meanwhile, the DfE allows some fifteen conditions of ‘need’. Parents, carers and – for those who can access them – lawyers fight over the expanding claims for an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) – a necessary means of gaining either a special school place or mainstream support.

But specific policy iterations aside, the issues that dogged the development of this sub-system from the outset are largely the same issues facing policy makers today: ever-increasing costs, parental pressures, lack of capacity and training, and controversies about the accuracy, number and distribution of diagnoses. 

Endless reviews have promised change. The latest, the last government’s ‘SEND and AP improvement plan’ remains mostly undelivered (underwhelming as it was) and a new government is offering warm words about finally ‘fixing’ the ‘broken SEND system’.

But the SEND system is not broken. Under-funded? Yes. Under-resourced? In every sense, yes. But no amount of funding and resource is going to fix a system that’s doing exactly what it’s designed to do, or ever keep pace with changing and increasing demand.

Worse: tinkering with incentives and targets can only, at best, redirect its exclusionary consequences onto the families it was always meant to exclude, driving inequality.

Our knowledge and understanding have increased dramatically since the 1800s. Our best practices too. It’s time we designed a new system with these at their heart.

Special needs and sin-bins by Sally Tomlinson will be published in 2025

Latest education roles from

Work Based Tutor – Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, Paint or Body & Repair

Work Based Tutor – Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, Paint or Body & Repair

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A: Foundation Studies

Lecturer A: Foundation Studies

Bolton College

View job
Head of MI: Data – Highly Competitive Salary

Head of MI: Data – Highly Competitive Salary

Trafford & Stockport College Group

View job
Head of School for Horticulture

Head of School for Horticulture

Capel Manor College

View job
Practical Instructor for Agriculture and Environmental Conservation

Practical Instructor for Agriculture and Environmental Conservation

Capel Manor College

View job
Transition Officer

Transition Officer

MidKent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

National competition – can your students solve the ocean plastics crisis?

University College London launches fully resourced national schools competition to tackle ocean plastics.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EUK Education – helping you inspire, educate, and inform students on STEM and career paths

EUK Education is the new home for all your STEM education and careers needs. Loaded with quality curriculum-linked programmes,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND

SEND: Suicide risk over EHC confusion, coroner warns

Warning follows an inquest into the death of Jennifer Chalkley, who was 17 when she took her own life...

Freddie Whittaker

SEND
Investigation

SEND: Backlash and legal threats as inclusion push turns sour

Schools asked to 'make the case' for funding and sign up to inclusion charters as councils try to boost...

Samantha Booth

SEND
Long read

Revealed: The full scale of Labour’s SEND challenge

Just 59% of mainstream school parents report that their child with additional needs is well-supported

Samantha Booth

SEND

Most leaders say poor funding a barrier to SEND support, DfE finds

Wide-ranging poll also reveals schools' mobile phone policies, approaches to EBacc entry and their struggle to provide mentors

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *