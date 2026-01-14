Today’s practitioners lead across finance, estates, people, digital systems, governance and organisational improvement. The language we use has not kept pace with that evolution

As we start 2026, the question of what school business leadership needs from government is layered and complex, shaped by local context, phase, and organisational maturity.

One issue that deserves greater attention is how we describe the profession itself.

I am no longer convinced that the term “school business professional” fully captures the breadth, complexity and strategic influence of the role in the way it might have done a decade ago.

How government names, frames and understands the role matters, because it shapes policy design, workforce development and the extent to which operational leadership in schools is recognised as both specialist and strategic.

School business leaders are no longer simply stewards of budgets and buildings, they are the architects of organisational resilience in a system under sustained pressure.

Stability

Rising costs, persistent SEND demand, workforce shortages and ageing estates have exposed the limits of short-term fixes and reactive policymaking.

What we now need from government is not just incremental funding uplifts, but a more mature, strategic partnership that recognises the operational reality of running complex public organisations.

At the heart of this is stability. Schools cannot plan effectively when funding settlements arrive late, when pay awards are only partially funded, or when national policy signals shift year to year.

Sustainable education systems depend on multi-year certainty that reflects real costs, particularly staffing, energy, pensions and compliance.

Without this, even the most skilled business leadership is forced into firefighting rather than long-term value creation.

Yet funding alone will not solve the problem. By 2026, the case is strong for government to actively support a more codified, professional approach to school operations, grounded in the principles of operational excellence.

Too often, operational practice in schools has developed in isolation, driven by necessity rather than design. A nationally endorsed framework would help schools move beyond compliance towards excellence, efficiency and continuous improvement.

Culture sets the tone

Operational excellence in education must be understood as a balanced system. Culture sets the tone: schools need psychologically safe environments where improvement is encouraged, inefficiencies are surfaced without blame, and leaders at all levels understand their role in stewardship of public resources.

Government can reinforce this by aligning accountability frameworks with learning and improvement, rather than fear and short-term performance management.

People sit at the centre of delivery. School business professionals, estates teams, finance staff and operational leaders require the same deliberate investment in development that teaching staff receive.

Clear professional pathways, funded training and recognition of operational leadership as mission-critical would strengthen capacity across the system and reduce reliance on goodwill and overwork.

Systems and processes must also be intentionally designed. Fragmented digital platforms, duplicative reporting requirements and inconsistent guidance consume time and energy that should be directed toward pupils.

Government has a unique role in standardising where appropriate, simplifying procurement, and ensuring that national systems genuinely reduce burden rather than shift it.

Data is another underused asset. Schools generate vast amounts of operational and financial data, yet too little of it is turned into insight.

Stronger approach to data

A stronger national approach to data standards, benchmarking and analytics would allow school business leaders to make earlier, smarter decisions, identify inefficiencies, and demonstrate value for money with confidence.

Crucially, this data should be used to support improvement, not merely to audit failure.

Finally, continuous improvement must be embedded rather than episodic. In high-performing organisations, improvement is not a project but a habit.

Government can enable this by funding improvement capability, sharing best practice across the sector and allowing schools the space to innovate without constant structural reform.

SEND provision, estates management and workforce deployment would all benefit from iterative, evidence-led improvement rather than repeated system resets.

In 2026, what school business leaders need most from government is recognition that operational excellence is not optional in education, it is foundational.

With stable funding, clearer policy horizons and explicit support for a whole-system approach that intentionally integrates culture, people, systems, data and continuous improvement, schools can move from survival to sustainability.