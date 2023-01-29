Publisher Diana Osagie Published 21 Jan 2023

This inaugural conference of the Academy of Women’s Leadership was billed as a day of powerful, motivational and developmental sessions for women leaders, by women leaders. It delivered. One of the stand-out experiences for me was simply to be in a room full of women. In fact, it was so energising that I (a reluctant, self-conscious dancer at the best of times) even managed to join in a little with the welcome session’s ice-breaking boogie.

The academy’s creator, Diana Osagie opened and closed the conference with bookend sessions called ‘Fire from the founder’. The opening session set the tone for an uplifting day; Osagie encouraged us to reflect on the difference between facts about ourselves and the truth of our existence. Linking to points in her recently published book, Women in Leadership: One hour to fix the five mistakes you are making, it resonated with me and evidently many others. The focus on what we are able to do rather than what we have not yet done was poignant.

The keynote from Lisa Cherry that followed was a contrast in tone, but conveyed an equally powerful message. Considering the possibility that women may see leadership in the ‘we’ rather than in the ‘I’ and reflecting on the impact of finding the correct role and space for work in our lives, Cherry’s calm, reflective presence was no less a challenge to delegates than Osagie’s fire. She asked us to consider what we were seeking to do in this space of alliance, and prompted us to reject a sense of inevitability in our leadership.

After that, I attended facilitated discussions by Vivienne Porritt and by Lisa Cherry again. Here, the deliberate whooping of the opening sessions’ ‘unleashing-our-superpowers’ motif contrasted with more accidental whooping that felt like a natural part of creating a community – one that is diverse in ages, stages, roles, races and strengths, and on in which each of us is valuable as individuals.

I left both exhausted and invigorated

During registration and breaks for coffee and lunch, delegates were invited to browse a small number of carefully selected stalls, all representing businesses led by women who offered something away from the mainstream. There was no hard sell, only an opportunity to become aware of products and services that were of potential interest. Ranging from curriculum services, through books to dolls representing different races, and including products aimed at delegates as women outside of this professional context, such as plant-based, ethical skin products and information about managing perimenopause.

There was something for everyone, and that made for a perfect environment in which to make new connections with like-minded women leaders in and beyond education. I left both exhausted from the mental engagement and invigorated by the professional challenge to think deeply and to continue to develop on my leadership journey. The sessions were relevant for my context of working in a PRU, but I spoke with social workers, hospital registrars, headteachers, middle and senior school leaders who all felt they had learned and grown from the day.

No review is complete without a wistful think about what could have improved the experience. For me, the answer is purely logistical. I found it difficult to choose between facilitated sessions and would have benefited from a chance to attend more of them. The two I attended were as relevant and beneficial as I’d hoped, but more carousel slots would have allowed me to sample a session from Pamela Windle about the empowerment that comes from an understanding of the body’s response to menopause, to listen to Yinika Ewuola share her mindset secrets and to make a vision board with Mandy Tucker.

Having started the day dancing, I may even have risen to the challenge of fighting my tendency to perfectionism with Astrid Davies. But my perfectionism remains unchallenged, so I would also have liked to see more books to browse and add to my to-be-read pile (or as I now like to call it, my book cellar).

Having said all that, the inaugural Academy of Women’s Leadership conference delivered everything I’d hoped in terms of learning, empowerment and networking. I’ll be ready with my dancing shoes when the next one rolls around.