Review by Shekeila Scarlett

Chair of governors, Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form

8 Mar 2025, 5:00

The Conversation – with Shekeila Scarlett

Bringing AI into play

If you’ve read any of my previous entries for this column, you’ll know that I have a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) and a growing curiosity about how its evolution will shape the future of education. So when I came across Mark Anderson’s insightful LinkedIn blog, which reflects on the UK Government’s recently released AI playbook, I was excited to dive in.

For some context, the AI playbook was created to help the public sector better understand the potential of AI, its limitations, and the risks it presents. It provides vital guidance on how AI technologies can be deployed responsibly and effectively, with a key focus on safeguarding security, wellbeing and public trust.

In his blog, Anderson offers a balanced overview of the playbook and makes a compelling case about the need for schools to develop their own AI playbook. He suggests that schools should adopt a framework similar to the government’s playbook to ensure the responsible and beneficial use of AI in education.

A central takeaway from the government’s playbook is the emphasis on AI literacy and training. Anderson highlights the importance of schools providing training that empowers both educators and students to navigate AI tools responsibly – something I strongly agree with.

But Anderson doesn’t stop there. He outlines four forward-thinking actions that schools could take to better integrate AI. The suggestions are long-term, but starting the conversations now could have a profound impact on school communities.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say these actions would help schools pave the way for AI to become an asset in their setting rather than a challenge.

Putting the curriculum to work

Marking National Careers Week, Careers and Enterprise Company CEO, Oli de Botton’s blog on the importance of modern careers education and how it can boost apprenticeships is an engaging read.

Echoing an article from Ark’s Erika Nabeshima in Schools Week, De Botton stresses the need for early career education, starting in primary school and continuing throughout all school years.

Unfortunately, with growing pressures in education, the quality of career advice has suffered.

Reflecting on my own experiences, I recall being strongly discouraged from pursuing an apprenticeship in Year 11 and instead pushed toward further education, despite my own reservations. Those concerns were validated when I dropped out of college after a year and went straight into full-time work at 17.

The blog also highlights how work experience is vital for developing job preferences and skills. My own two-week work experience at a knitting shop in London led to my first part-time job as a sales assistant. However, it did little to support my education or career goals, which at the time were aimed at social work or becoming a London Underground train driver.

I particularly appreciated how de Botton emphasises the need for targeted support for disadvantaged students. While I try to avoid the ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda’ mindset, I can’t help but feel that, had I received such support, my educational journey (at the very least) would have been entirely different.

SEND in the experts

Ensuring that youth voices are at the heart of reform has been a priority for Dame Rachel de Souza since she took office as children’s commissioner four years ago. As the government announced a SEND white paper this week, de Souza’s latest blog shows her priorities have not shifted.

The blog describes the creation of a panel of young people with lived experience of the SEND system. It then goes on to review their recent meeting with key stakeholders, during which several vital topics were discussed, including early support, family-school collaboration and transition points.

What stood out most for me in de Souza’s reflection were the powerful quotes from the SEND panel members and their focus on making the system more inclusive and personalised for all.

Valuing young people’s voices in such reforms is something I passionately advocate for. After all, how can we improve a system without listening to those it directly impacts? This is a brilliant move by the commissioner, and I look forward to hearing more about the outcomes.

