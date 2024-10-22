Home Reviews

Review by Shekeila Scarlett

Chair of governors, Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form

22 Oct 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Blog

The Conversation – with Shekeila Scarlett

The teens’ gambit

As adults, we tend to juggle many balls day in and day out and we try and find aids to support with ‘easing the load’. Sometimes it’s very easy at times to look down on younger people and think ‘what do you have to worry about’ or ‘what’s really on your plate’?

I find it interesting, because we forget how things once were as teenagers. And the reality is that we were just as busy, but our struggles were different: juggling friendships, personal lives and educational demands.

I think Mark Miller has hit the nail on the head with his latest blog for Bradford Research School, under the title of ‘Playing chess without a board’. We ask students to hold various things in mind but, as Miller reminds us, our memories aren’t built for overload.

So what do we do to support them? Miller discusses some strategies such as checklists and worked examples which could help alleviate the mental strain. If anything, I’ll be taking note and using some of these myself.

Clause and effect

In the week that Labour MP Josh MacAlister presented his private members’ bill to parliament on tougher regulations for young people and smartphones, this blog by Miriam Rahali, Beeban Kidron and Sonia Livingstone couldn’t be more timely.

MacAlister wants to see schools transformed into phone-free zones, and rather than revisit now well-rehearsed controversies over the idea, this blog presents evidence from the authors’ new report, ‘Smartphone policies in schools – What does the evidence say?’.

The trio assess the effectiveness of smartphone bans, the range of schools’ approaches and their various effects.

What I found most fascinating was the point made in reference to policies of schools in relation to their current Ofsted gradings. In my opinion, the difference is really a matter of language used and actions taken. It’s annotated as schools who were rated ‘Outstanding’ were likely to ‘impose’ strict phone bans as opposed to schools ‘needing improvement’, ‘suggesting’ that phones shouldn’t be used.

I had never really considered how the manifestation of rules and the language used in them, despite trying to achieve the same outcome, can have a different effects. In the grand scheme of things, lots more factors play into how a policy is received, but as a governor I will certainly be much more aware of the lessons to be learned here.

Perhaps MacAlister can learn something here too.

Trust me, I’m a head

And finally this week, I found this blog from ‘Old Primary Head’ Brian Walton a refreshing perspective. I was unfamiliar with his blog until this week, but indeed this appears to be his style.

I’ll be honest: when I first saw the title, Lessons learned in school leadership: Joining a multi academy trust’, I was almost certain that the blog would depict an experience that was all honey and roses. I’m happy to report I was wrong.

Walton’s account of the experiences and lessons he learned from joining a trust did a great job of dispelling misconceptions I had about the process. He speaks candidly about topics such as communication, picking the right size of trust, and ensuring the trust works for the schools needs rather than making the needs of the MAT work for the school.

Most importantly, Walton makes a big deal of autonomy in decision-making processes.

Reading of the relief that comes from getting the choice right and no longer having to decide or act on every minor detail (letting the trust do its job of supporting the school) made me think back to some of the World Mental Health Day events I attended last week.

A common point that came up there was that sometimes spreading the load can halve the stress. As Walton quite rightly says, longevity in leadership is centred on spreading the challenges as evenly as possible.

I, for one, will definitely take note of that.

Latest education roles from

Welfare and Wellbeing Team Leader

Welfare and Wellbeing Team Leader

Barnsley College

View job
Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Tutorial Learning Mentor

Tutorial Learning Mentor

Barnsley College

View job
Lecturer in Sport

Lecturer in Sport

MidKent College

View job
Health and Safety Officer

Health and Safety Officer

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Cleaner

Cleaner

Selby College

View job

More Reviews

Book

Herstory: A leadership manifesto

A book that will at times make you rage and at others make you stop in your tracks

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Fiona Atherton

Embracing AI to cut workload, righting writing wrongs, and authentic leadership

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Zara Simpson

Reflecting on INSETs, preparing for Black History Month, marking World Teacher Day and thinking deeply about primary curriculum design

Find out more

More from this theme

Blog

The Conversation – with Sarah Gallagher

Oracy and toothbrushing, phone bans and mental health, reading for pleasure, and the start of a headship journey

Find out more
Book

Punk Leadership by Keziah Featherstone

The idea of doing leadership differently is one that appeals to me as a self-diagnosed maverick, so the title...

Find out more
Blog

The Conversation – with Frances Akinde

Phone-free schools, assistive technology and the link between autism and mental health

Find out more

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *