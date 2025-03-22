As we plan for the next academic year, it’s important to remember that transitions large and small play a pivotal role in children’s progress. This recent blog by Whole School SEND on the importance of transition in primary settings serves as an excellent reminder of this.

The piece emphasises that while we often focus on the major transitions, such as moving from one year group to another or from primary to secondary school, the smaller ‘micro-transitions’ are just as critical. These can include changes in routine, new staff members or shifts in classroom environments.

This can be dysregulating for children, so as teachers and leaders, it’s on us think ahead, involve the children in the process and collaborate with their families and other stakeholders.

Planning for transitions proactively ensures that we can identify and address potential challenges early, creating smoother experiences for everyone involved. This is especially crucial for our SEND students and other vulnerable children, who may face additional hurdles during transitions.

The Whole School SEND blog provides simple, practical steps to facilitate meaningful conversations with children, their families and broader school communities. These insights are invaluable, particularly for new staff members working with diverse learners.

It’s often the small things – the attention to detail and early communication – that help reduce stress and prevent difficulties in the bigger transitions. Sweating the small stuff can, in fact, make all the difference in achieving successful outcomes.

One micro-transition that happens daily is the start of the school day. Getting this right can make the difference between attendance and non-attendance and ensure all who come through the school gate are ready for the day.

Trust CEO Annette Montague’s blog for ASCL discussing the benefits and challenges of breakfast clubs in primary schools underscores how crucial these early moments are.

A well-supported start, such as through a breakfast club, can ease this transition and foster a sense of community. And as we know, creating environments that where young learners feel prepared and included is one of these policies that is ‘good for all and vital for some’.

So as the government’s policy of breakfast clubs in all primary schools is slowly rolled out, it’s important to remember that they provide children and their parents with much more than just a meal and childcare.

The consistent routine of a club mean students feel a sense of belonging and stability, which is crucial for their overall wellbeing and engagement in learning and, in turn, gives parents the gift of smoother mornings, which can only help home-school relationships.

Montague’s blog is mostly concerned with the logistical challenges at the heart of criticisms levelled at the policy, not least the strain on school resources and staffing.

But she does point out that breakfast clubs can be especially beneficial for families facing financial hardship, and notes that some schools are using their pupil premium grant to cover costs for certain children.

It’s clear the policy still has problems that need ironing out – but ethically at least it’s a no-brainer.

Lastly this week, echoing comments by Speech and Language UK CEO Jane Harris in these pages last week, the latest episode of the GL Assessment podcast delves into the growing issue of speech and language difficulties among children in our schools.

The discussion, featuring experts like Rachael Symons and Susanne Humpage, explores the significant challenges children face when they cannot articulate their thoughts, emphasising how essential communication is for feeling safe, included and able to thrive.

The conversation underscores that without effective means of communication, children struggle not only academically but also socially, as they find it difficult to participate and form connections with peers.

The importance of speech and language development for a child’s sense of belonging and overall wellbeing is emphasised, stressing that overcoming these challenges is crucial for children’s growth and success in school and beyond.

This episode reinforces the need for better support systems and resources to address speech and language difficulties for all children, and the earlier the better. Starting school, after all, is the biggest educational transitio