The Conversation – with Frances Akinde

I’ve been a regular in parliament recently, lending my voice to the launch of Jamie Oliver’s dyslexia campaign, #FixTheSystemNotTheKids, and then again for the #TakeRacismSeriously campaign. This week, I’m off again for a discussion on ‘race, education and social media’.

All of this advocacy work has had me reflecting on the fact that education is not just about academic achievement but just as importantly about preparing students to be active and engaged citizens.

In that context, the latest episode of the Mind The Gap podcast really resonated. The topic is purpose, power and social action, and the guest is former social mobility commissioner, Saaed Atcha MBE, who founded his first charity when he was 15.

The point that stuck out for me was how as educators, we can and should foster social action and entrepreneurship in our students.

Atcha emphasises the importance of empowering young people to take initiative and make a difference in their communities. And all we need to do is foster their critical skills and agency – and watch them fly.

Agency seems to be a running theme lately, perhaps thanks to the government’s focus on promoting inclusion and ensuring everyone feels a strong sense of belonging. This theme seems to bridge education and social action, bringing interesting voices into the conversation.

One of these is Nic Ponsford, founder of the Global Equality Collective, whose latest blog picks up on this new direction with characteristic enthusiasm.

The blog focuses on Ofsted’s developing emphasis on these areas, which Ponsford sees as a vital step towards ensuring every student has the benefits of a learning environment in which they are supported to succeed and thrive.

That we are all finally talking about the same thing is certainly encouraging. And that so much collective effort is aligning with the government’s broad vision of a truly inclusive, supportive and equitable system means it is slowly emerging on the horizon.

Even the EEF seems to be getting in on the game. Their blog is a great way to stay informed about the latest sector research and insights, and in the past three months alone, there have been four posts just on the use of manipulatives in maths teaching.

Letting students use physical objects to help them explore and understand mathematical concepts more easily is a great way to make the subject more engaging and more accessible. The latest blog sets out how to use them purposefully and appropriately to maximise their impact.

But as we work towards greater inclusion, it would be wrong to assume that will be enough to reverse all the social trends that have emerged in recent years.

While I was in parliament last week, the children’s wellbeing and schools bill was progressing to the House of Lords, marking the final stage of parliamentary discussions. But opposition to some of its provisions within the sector pales in comparison to the anger of some home education groups.

We would do well to understand their concerns if we are going to do anything about stemming the flow of students out of our schools. To that end, the latest blog from non-profit parental support and guidance group Educational Freedom is an eye-opener

The blog discusses various aspects of home education, including the challenges and opportunities it presents. It highlights the importance of community support and the need for home educators to stay informed about legislative changes that could impact their right to educate their children other than at school.

It also emphasises the growing acceptance of home education, while acknowledging the concerns and divisions that sometimes arise.

Dr Lisa Cherry’s insights are invaluable for anyone working with children and young people, particularly those who have experienced adversity. Her blog is a rich resource on trauma-informed practices, psychological safety and supporting vulnerable children and young people.

This week, instead, it hosts a simple, moving poem about belonging written by care-experienced poet, Chrissy Kelly.

It’s great to lend your voice, but sometimes it’s just as useful to lend an ear.