The Conversation – with Diana Young

Best practice for whom?

Last week saw the publication of Ofsted’s best practice report for supporting struggling readers. Responses to a thread by Chris Jones highlight that the report lacks any insight into the impact of dyslexia and dysgraphia, and any resources to screen or test children that lack proficiency in reading. In fact, the report seldom refers to disadvantaged children or those with SEND.

We've got a new paper out today on how secondary schools can support those who are struggling to read. It's a small-scale study but on a topic the importance of which cannot be overstated. Reading should be a priority at every stage of education. https://t.co/ZKb9xR4Th3 — Chris Jones (@Chris_Ofsted) October 31, 2022

When it comes to governance, my concerns are that it lacks any real insight or guidance for teachers with pupils at key stage one or two and fails to include any specific support for disadvantaged students. The fact that “one quarter of 11-year-olds do not meet the expected standard at the end of primary school” should trigger alarm bells to understand why these children have slipped through the net.

Schools cannot maintain educational performance without early interventions and the budgets to support the children that fall short of the benchmark. That said, Acorn Education Trust’s literacy lead, Sarah Ashton has created a really useful summary of the key findings, while Ashley Booth shared a thread of book suggestions.

Parent power

Meanwhile, parents are increasingly sharing their frustrations with a system that ignores their children’s needs. Sarah Davey‘s tweet captures the anguish many feel perfectly.

My autistic child is not a problem, she is just born wired a little differently but why do schools make it out to be such a "problem"? The education system is the problem, with so little time to allow compassion time and nurturing. It's all learn, learn, learn. #autism — sarah davey (@sarah_j_d_34) October 31, 2022

Ben Newmark, a teacher and parent of a child with SEND who, along with Ambition Institute’s Tom Rees, recently criticised the ‘myth of meritocracy’ to popular acclaim, opined in a blog this week that schools should champion effort over attainment.

But how can teachers adequately and fairly judge effort? This raises many questions around equality and favouritism in light of a student’s gender, race, nationality or religion. So it’s no surprise that the blog is somewhat controversial, including creating a minefield for teacher’s performance-related pay. But then, is that meritocracy setting limits on what can be achieved again?

Social mobility

Sticking with meritocracy and effort, the social mobility commission this week shared a blog and podcast, featuring headteacher, Katharine Birbalsingh and professor of social mobility, Lee Elliot Major about supporting parents with children’s learning.

The post isn’t aimed at schools but at parents and at policy makers across government departments. Nevertheless, it is an important reminder that schools and parents should be working in partnership to support learning at home. It focuses on the early years, but its reminders of the challenges many parents face are a handy prompt for ensuring we don’t judge or patronise, but recognise their efforts and support them to go further. Not all children will attain at the highest level, but we should perhaps consider removing what barriers we can before rethinking our assessment foci.

Black history

Last week saw the end of Black history month and as a billboard by Brotherhood Media went viral, an encouraging number of teachers were sharing resources to support year-long learning – not least Tom Sims who tweeted a host of useful links for teaching about the British Empire.

Doing so is not mandatory, but it is favoured by a growing number of schools, with Twinkl among the organisations supplying a raft of free resources to support them. Governing bodies can also find support with this through the National Black Governors Network (NBGN), founded by Sharon Warmington, which offers networking and support for black governors, as well as diversity training for schools, trusts and local authorities.

Disruption from above and below

The NEU’s campaign to ensure teachers sent in their ballots intensified last week, and strikes loom. As a governor, it is of utmost importance that teachers maintain quality of education, but when a Facebook Group for those considering leaving the profession currently has in excess of 100,000 UK members, something is clearly wrong. And with budgets stretched to their limits, governors are likely to be sympathetic to the cause of fully-funded pay rises.

Then, finally putting aside the idea of meritocracy for this week, in stepped King Charles, whose coronation was announced for 6 May, creating a new bank holiday on 8 May. Another day of lost learning – and not only another Monday, but one on which a SATs exam is scheduled. Leaving one to wonder whether Ed Dorrell might be wrong that a lack of concern for schools is indeed such a good thing.