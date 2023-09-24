The 23 schools policies signed off at Lib Dem conference

The Liberal Democrats would increase per pupil funding for schools above inflation every year, increase and extend the pupil premium and reform exams, inspections and the curriculum if they form a government.

A motion to the party’s conference, approved today, sets out the party’s “core policy offer” on schools. It will now be adopted as official policy as the party prepares for the next election.

Also set out in the motion are plans for a new “teacher workforce strategy” to ensure every secondary pupil is taught by a “specialist teacher in their subject”. The party also said it would fund teacher training “properly so that all trainee posts in school are paid”.

A Lib Dem government would “urgently establish a standing commission to build a long- term consensus across parties and teachers to broaden the curriculum and make qualifications at 16 and 18 fit for the 21st century, drawing on best practice such as the International Baccalaureate”.

Like Labour, the party would also replace Ofsted’s single-grade judgments with “report cards” showing the “strengths and weaknesses” of a school.

They would also ensure inspections “deliver a complete evaluation of the whole school, including attainment, discipline, curriculum breadth, teacher workload, provision for children with SEND and mental ill health, and suitability of the workforce to deliver the curriculum”.

Here’s the full list of schools policies confirmed today.

School funding