Home All news
Exams

Teenager arrested in exam board cyber attack investigation

Police confirm 16-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed until later this year

Police confirm 16-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed until later this year

26 Jul 2023, 11:37

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Police investigating exam board cyber attacks have arrested a 16-year-old boy. 

Earlier this term, Schools Week revealed how Cambridgeshire Police were investigating a “data breach” involving exam boards Pearson and OCR. 

The boards had exam papers “extracted from their systems and sold online,” the force previously said. 

Police confirmed this week that a 16-year-old boy from Hertfordshire was arrested on July 4 on suspicion of theft, fraud by false representation and computer misuse. 

He has been released on bail until early October. 

Surrey Police is also investigating another allegation of fraud and computer misuse at England’s largest exam board, AQA.

No arrests have been made during its investigation, which is ongoing. 

The Joint Council for Qualifications – which represents exam boards – previously said that “every year, awarding organisations investigate potential breaches of security”.

“When investigations are complete, sanctions, which may be severe, are taken against any individuals found to be involved”.

More from this theme

Exams

Heads sound alarm as 2024 exam entry fees soar by up to 16.5%

Biggest exam board increases prices of some of its most popular qualifications far higher than inflation

Freddie Whittaker

Exams
school funding

Price of exams rises 6.5% in a year

Ofqual analysis warns of 'increasing cost pressures' on exam boards, but full impact of inflation may not yet be...

Freddie Whittaker

Exams

Ofqual: We won’t let robot markers take over

Dr Jo Saxton thinks England needs a mixed approach to digital exams

Samantha Booth

Exams
Exclusive

AQA also hit by exam paper cyber attack

Surrey Police investigating fraud and computer misuse allegation at England's largest exam board

Samantha Booth

Exams
Exclusive

Police investigate stolen exam papers after cyber attack

Schools Week understands the incident relates to a school’s email system being hacked

Samantha Booth

Exams

Ofqual and DfE studying ‘feasibility’ of ‘fully digital’ exams

Study includes looking at whether national infrastructure up to scratch for on-screen exams

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *