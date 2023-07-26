Teenager arrested in exam board cyber attack investigation

Police confirm 16-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed until later this year

Police investigating exam board cyber attacks have arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Earlier this term, Schools Week revealed how Cambridgeshire Police were investigating a “data breach” involving exam boards Pearson and OCR.

The boards had exam papers “extracted from their systems and sold online,” the force previously said.

Police confirmed this week that a 16-year-old boy from Hertfordshire was arrested on July 4 on suspicion of theft, fraud by false representation and computer misuse.

He has been released on bail until early October.

Surrey Police is also investigating another allegation of fraud and computer misuse at England’s largest exam board, AQA.

No arrests have been made during its investigation, which is ongoing.

The Joint Council for Qualifications – which represents exam boards – previously said that “every year, awarding organisations investigate potential breaches of security”.

“When investigations are complete, sanctions, which may be severe, are taken against any individuals found to be involved”.